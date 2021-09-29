Covid-19: Rio anticipates second dose of Pfizer for people 40 and older

RIO — The city of Rio will reduce from 90 to 21 days the interval between the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 40 and over. The information was disclosed on a social network by Mayor Eduardo Paes. The change takes effect from this Tuesday afternoon.

Covid-19: Pfizer’s immunizing agent was the most applied in ‘super-recap’ with choice of vaccine in Rio

Last Friday, at the press conference to publicize the city’s 38th epidemiological bulletin, the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz said he was waiting for the forecast of new vaccine deliveries from the Ministry of Health to set the date on which the novelty would pass. for real.

According to Soranz, 120 thousand doses of the immunizing agent were needed to implement the measure. Rio should receive a new shipment from Pfizer this Tuesday, which will allow the city to increase the public able to receive the second dose with a shorter interval.

Currently, the 21-day window, provided for in the vaccine package insert, is only valid for the public aged 50 or over. An Oxford University survey of 503 healthcare professionals showed, however, that the ideal interval between two doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is eight weeks.

The research looked at the immune response to the Pfizer vaccine ranging from a dosing interval of three to 10 weeks. The longer interval showed some advantages: neutralizing antibody levels were twice as high with the 10-week interval as with the three-week interval for all variants, including Delta; the longer regimen also improved the response of helper T cells, which support immunological memory. A downside, however, for the longer interval, was a decline in antibody levels between the first and second doses, particularly against the Delta variant, leaving people more unprotected between the first and second doses.

The package insert today registered by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommends an interval between doses, preferably of 21 days. According to Pfizer, “vaccine safety and efficacy have not been evaluated in different dosing schedules,” but “indications on dosing regimens are at the discretion of health authorities and may include recommendations following local public health principles.”

According to the Municipal Health Department of Rio, the anticipation of the second dose of Pfizer for certain age groups will serve those who took the first dose of the vaccine after the date scheduled for their age groups and, therefore, had not yet reached the initially established deadline. to complete the cycle. The ministry says it hopes that with anticipation, homogeneity in population coverage will be achieved. The topic was discussed at the meetings of the Special Committee to Combat Covid-19 (CEEC).