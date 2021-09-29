Covid: booster vaccine has side effects similar to the 2nd dose – 28/09/2021

Most of the side effects recorded after administration of the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine are mild or moderate. They also occur with the same frequency as the second injection, according to an American study released on Tuesday (28).

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) report data is from more than 22,000 people enrolled in a smartphone vaccine safety app and who received a booster between Aug. 12 and Sept. 19.

During this period, third doses were authorized for immunosuppressed patients, but not for the general population.

“The frequency and type of side effects were similar to those seen after the second doses of the vaccine, and they were mostly mild or moderate and of short duration,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told a news conference.

The most common side effects were pain at the injection site (71% of study participants), fatigue (56%) and headache (43%).

About 28% said they were unable to carry out their normal daily activities, usually the next day. Around 2% of participants requested medical care and 0.1%, that is, 13 people, were hospitalized.

Last week, US health agencies extended the authorization of Pfizer’s booster dose to people aged 65 and over, people aged 18 to 64 with a pre-existing condition such as diabetes or obesity, and those who are especially exposed to the virus because of their work or where they live.

The CDC cautions that the report contains some limitations. Among them, the fact that registration in the “V-safe” application is voluntary and the percentage of white participants is higher than that of the national population.

During the study period, some non-immunosuppressed individuals may have received a booster, so the results cannot be reliably related only to individuals with weakened immune systems.