COVID’s CPI hears from pocketnarista businessman Luciano Hang – Politics

This Wednesday, September 29, the businessman from a Pocket Inquiry (CPI) of COVID, installed by the Senate, will testify. The owner of the Havan store chain is suspected of belonging to the ‘parallel cabinet’, a group that allegedly advises President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on the new coronavirus pandemic, promoting denial ideas such as early treatment with drugs proven to be ineffective against the disease. The summons was requested by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), rapporteur of the collegiate. Hang must also be questioned by the senators for his suspicion of having financed the dissemination of ‘fake news’ about COVID-19 with the pocket blogger Allan do Santos, from the ‘Tera Livre’ channel, a case investigated in an inquiry that is being processed by the Supreme Court ( STF). Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son ’03’ of the chief executive, would have brokered the contract between the two.
In a dossier of complaints delivered to the senators, 15 doctors who worked for the company report that Regina was infected with COVID-19 and used ineffective drugs, defended by Bolsonaro. But the disease is not on the certificate.
In a video posted on social networks, Luciano Hang appears saying that his mother could have been saved if she had undergone ‘preventive treatment’. However, the medical record of Regina at the Prevent unit, obtained by the CPI, indicates that she will, indeed, take hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin before hospitalization.
In addition to concealing deaths, Prevent Senior has been accused by doctors of encouraging the prescription of these drugs, contrary to the main scientific studies carried out since the beginning of the pandemic and without the consent of patients and families.
What is a CPI?
At
parliamentary inquiry commissions
(CPIs) are instruments used by members of the Legislative Power (city councilors, state deputies, federal deputies and senators) to investigate a determined fact of great relevance related to the economic, social or legal life of a country, a state or a municipality. Although they have powers of justice and a series of prerogatives, committees of this type cannot impose convictions on people.
