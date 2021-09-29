COVID’s CPI hears from pocketnarista businessman Luciano Hang – Politics

This Wednesday, September 29, the businessman from a Pocket Inquiry (CPI) of COVID, installed by the Senate, will testify. The owner of the Havan store chain is suspected of belonging to the ‘parallel cabinet’, a group that allegedly advises President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on the new coronavirus pandemic, promoting denial ideas such as early treatment with drugs proven to be ineffective against the disease. The summons was requested by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), rapporteur of the collegiate. Hang must also be questioned by the senators for his suspicion of having financed the dissemination of ‘fake news’ about COVID-19 with the pocket blogger Allan do Santos, from the ‘Tera Livre’ channel, a case investigated in an inquiry that is being processed by the Supreme Court ( STF). Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son ’03’ of the chief executive, would have brokered the contract between the two.

In addition, the businessman is also targeted by the CPI for allegedly defrauding the death certificate of his mother, Regina Hang, who died in February, aged 82, at the Sancta Maggiore hospital, owned by Prevent Senior, a health care provider who is accused of omitting deaths due to delivery of ineffective drugs such as hydroxychloroquine.

In a dossier of complaints delivered to the senators, 15 doctors who worked for the company report that Regina was infected with COVID-19 and used ineffective drugs, defended by Bolsonaro. But the disease is not on the certificate.

Allied with President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), businessman Luciano Hang testifies to COVID’s CPI (photo: Disclosure/Luciano Hang) In a video posted on social networks, Luciano Hang appears saying that his mother could have been saved if she had undergone ‘preventive treatment’. However, the medical record of Regina at the Prevent unit, obtained by the CPI, indicates that she will, indeed, take hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin before hospitalization.

In addition to concealing deaths, Prevent Senior has been accused by doctors of encouraging the prescription of these drugs, contrary to the main scientific studies carried out since the beginning of the pandemic and without the consent of patients and families.