Criticized for age difference with her husband, Mara Maravilha counters: ‘I’m happy’

wonder wonder, 53, revolted with some followers who criticized her for being married to a man younger than her. By posting a photo on Instagram with her husband, the music producer Gabriel Torres, the singer vented about the criticisms.

“So many people tell me: ‘but, Mara, he’s so much younger.’ Or they ask in the comments of my posts: ‘is he your son?’ Why all this? Is the age difference really what matters?” asked the artist.

“Why don’t you ask me if I’m happy? If I am loved, respected… Because for me what matters is this: the love I receive, the respect with which I am treated… And yes, I am loved, respected and very happy! To maintain a relationship today, in addition to love, it takes a lot of desire to make it work. Finishing is easy, getting started is even easier. Now make it last, face fights, different opinions, just with a lot of desire to make it work”.

“Easy never attracted me… And there is no magic formula! What exists is love, willpower and dedication to make it work. That’s how we build our history and our family… With a lot of will, with a lot of love and, above all, with a lot of respect”, he concluded.

Mara Maravilha and Gabriel have been married since 2016.

See Mara Maravilha’s publication:

