Cryptos today: Bitcoin hits $40,700 again, crypto DeFi goes off and more news

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) retreated for the third time in a row to the price of US$40,700, which has been an important level of support since the cryptocurrency dropped from US$48,000 on September 18.

As on the 24th and 26th of September, Bitcoin dropped to practically the same level and soon recovered, but without the strength to overcome the US$44,000 barrier. At 6:55 am this Wednesday (29), the cryptocurrency was traded at US$ 42,363, with a slight increase of 0.6% in the last 24 hours.

But, the highlight of the day goes to an unknown cryptocurrency that fires for the second time this week. Supported by the migration of traders after the repression of cryptocurrencies in China, the dYdX(DYDX) protocol token rises another 23.9% today, and accumulates appreciation that exceeds 81% since last Sunday (26).

The asset is the protocol’s native currency, which stands out for offering some functions normally seen only in common brokerages, but in a decentralized way. With complete anonymity, it is possible, for example, to make leveraged trades.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market gained new momentum this week following measures by the Chinese government. Polygon (MATIC), for example, announced that, for the first time, it surpassed Ethereum in the number of active addresses daily.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 6:55 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $42,363 +0.6% Ethereum (ETH) $2,914 -0.5% Cardano (ADA) $2.11 -1.4% Binance Coin (BNB) $345 +1.8% XRP (XRP) US$0.920950 -0.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours dydX (DYDX) $25.47 +23.9% OKB (OKB) US$ 16.34 +13.2% Olympus (OHM) $700 +8.4% Axie Infinity (AXS) $70.44 +3.4% Near (NEAR) $7.19 +3.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Tezos (XTZ) $5.73 -7.1% XDC Network (XDC) US$ 0.134527 -6.1% Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) $260 -8.0% Qty (QNT) $286 -8.0% Fantom (FTM) $1.23 -7.9%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 41.18 -2.65% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 54.00 -3.21% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 46.40 -3.99% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.35 -2.31% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 11.25 -4.74%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (29):

Polygon surpasses active Ethereum addresses for the first time

Polygon (MATIC) for the first time surpassed Ethereum (ETH) in terms of network activity. According to co-founder Mihailo Bjelic, the protocol reached 351,000 active addresses on the day, against 326,000 on Ethereum.

Polygon is a second tier solution, that is, it depends on a main blockchain to operate. Aimed at Ethereum users, it allows moving assets to a secondary chain where network fees are lower, thus making transactions cheaper.

In addition, the system offers developer-ready features and works in modules, reducing the size of applications created for specific purposes.

Founded in India, Polygon became famous after receiving investment from American billionaire Mark Cuban.

Two Ethereum Miners Announce Suspension of Operations in China

Two of the world’s largest Ethereum miners have announced that they will suspend operations in China following new measures taken by the local government against the cryptocurrency market.

SparkPool, the second largest in the world with 22% of the global hashrate (computing power), will close its doors as early as next Thursday (30) and will not receive new users, whether residents or not.

BeePool, the fourth largest in the world with 6.7% of the hashrate, immediately stops accepting new Chinese and foreign miners, and will close operations on October 15th.

The measures come after a statement from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) resulted in concrete government actions. On Monday (27), local media reported that authorities had seized 10,000 mining machines in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia alone.

Also according to Chinese news, the government has already closed a total of 45 cryptocurrency mining deals that together consume 6.58 billion kWh of electricity annually.

It is impossible to destroy cryptocurrencies, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk returned to comment on the cryptocurrency market amid continued repression promoted by the Chinese government.

“It is not possible, I think, to destroy cryptocurrencies, but it is possible for governments to slow down their advance,” said Tesla (TSLA) CEO during his participation in the Code Conference event in the US on Tuesday (28).

For Musk, China doesn’t like the fact that cryptocurrencies would be “fundamentally aimed at reducing the power of a central government.” On the other hand, he stated that the measures taken by the Xi Jinping government may be related to the energy crisis that is taking place in some regions of the country.

“Part of this may actually be due to the lack of electricity in many parts of China. Much of southern China is now experiencing random power outages because energy demand is higher than expected. Cryptocurrency mining may be playing a role in this,” he said.

