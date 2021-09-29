Cumbre Vieja volcano has a new lava river that approaches the ocean quickly

According to specialists, material expelled by the ‘Hawaiian eruption’ from the new mouth in the Canary Islands is more fluid than the previous ones, so it has greater speed

EFE/Angel Medina G. New river of lava flows from crater at Cumbre Vieja volcano



The early morning hours of this Tuesday, 28, in La Palma, at Canary Islands, was marked by the intensification of the activity of the volcano Cumbre Vieja, which enters the ninth day of eruption with lava approaching the ocean through a new open flow in the early morning. According to the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involca), the new “mouth” of the volcano presents a more fluid lava than the previous ones and characterizes a “Hawaiian eruption”. It is called by this name because the volcanic material flows from a relatively low mouth, something common to volcanoes in Hawaii. In a few hours, the material from the new mouth was found at a distance of between 1 kilometer and 800 meters from the sea. In recent days, the Spanish Merchant Navy has evacuated much of the island’s oceanic north to prevent boiling waves of water from hitting shipping in the area.

Because it is located below the main mouth of the volcano, the new opening recorded on Tuesday did not affect new regions and did not cause further evacuations on the island. So far, according to data from the European Union’s Copernicus satellite, 258 hectares of the island are completely covered by lava and 686 buildings have been affected so far, 589 of which are completely destroyed. The data released by the satellite were recorded just before three in the morning and do not take into account the opening of a new lava flow, which could increase the numbers. On Tuesday, the Council of Ministers of Spain considered the island of La Palma as an area severely affected by a civil protection emergency. As a result, aid in the amount of €10.5 million (more than R$66 million) was released for the area. A little more than half of the money should be used to purchase temporary housing and the rest will be distributed to homeless residents, who surpass the 6,000 mark, for the purchase of essential hygiene and food items.