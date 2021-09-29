Cursed? New 007 has been postponed five times; check out behind the scenes of the movie · TV News

New film by the most famous spy in cinema, 007 – No Time to Die opens in theaters this Thursday (30). Initially scheduled for April 2020, the film was postponed five times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The production finally goes live on its sixth different release date.

Starring Daniel Craig, the film ends the actor’s cycle as the iconic James Bond. Over the past 15 years, the Brit has lived the spy on five occasions. Roger Moore (1927-2017) is the franchise’s record holder, in which he starred seven times.

In pre-production, Sem Tempo para Morrer faced difficulties. Craig had no desire to return to the franchise. According to the actor himself, he believed that he would not be physically able to shoot another spy feature. During the filming of 007 – Specter (2017), the protagonist had suffered a knee injury and had to undergo surgery.

But the health crisis became the biggest problem for the new film. The studios racked their brains to choose an appropriate date for the premiere. The MGM/Universal duo needed to find a moment with little competition and with a lower rate of infected by Covid-19. Even with vaccinations in full swing, the Delta variant scared Hollywood executives.

After five delays, Craig’s latest film as 007 will finally hit theaters. In the plot, James Bond is retired from the life of a spy. But his time off is interrupted when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) asks for his help. The agent will need to return to active duty to face a new villain, played by Rami Malek.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the feature also features Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Christoph Waltz, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.

Watch the subtitled trailer for 007 – No Time to Die below: