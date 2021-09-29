Dani Alves remembers 2020 and says that São Paulo is unstable: ‘There is no plan’

Out of São Paulo for two weeks, Daniel Alves finally spoke publicly about the termination of his contract. He criticized the club’s changes in the midst of the 2020 Brasileirão, saying the current board “doesn’t have a plan” and that instability hurts players on the field.

“The feeling I had was that everyone criticized the other administration [do presidente Leco], but with the other administration we were about to be Brazilian champions. It is [gestão de Julio Casares] arrived trying to change, but entered a moment that was not suitable. There were five, ten games left to finish the championship. Waited for it to end and then took over, changed. Did you want to drive differently? Drive what? He took away the people who were managing the business”, criticized the side in an interview with the podcast “Flow Sport Club”.

“For me, everything in life is a consequence of how you organize and plan. We had a plan, when we arrived, everything changed,” he continued.

For the full-back, “people don’t know how to deal and don’t have a plan” in relation to the club. “You have to create a harmony between the field, the club and everything. On the field we are unstable because the club is unstable, and it always explodes here [no campo].”

Finally, he told the podcast that the fact that he became a “target” by the fans also motivated his departure from the club. “It was all Diniz’s fault and mine, when Diniz left I was screwed, because they blamed me completely. Then it was me and Volpi, now I’m gone, Volpi is f* too. So I thought: ‘I won’t go stay here wasting my time, if the surroundings don’t seem to want to’.”