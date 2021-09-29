Daniel Alves reveals that he almost closed with Athletico after talking to Petraglia: “Balancei” | soccer

– I got a lot of offers. But, being quite honest, I often sin for this, but here in Brazil, if i could be on the side, i would be petraglia. This guy is a giant eagle of knowledge, of how to do things, of not participating in a system, of believing in what he does. The guy explains things to you, and you fall in love with the guy. I shook. But I said, calm down, let’s take a moment for all this, assimilate. Give me time to put my ideas in place. What price (am) willing to pay? It wasn’t, so it’s over – said Daniel Alves.

Without a hit, the 38-year-old has declared on his social networks that he will not sign with any team until the end of the year. The deadline for registration of players in the Brazilian Championship ended last Friday.

With the windows of the main European leagues also closed, the right-back would have the possibility of minor leagues in Europe or alternative markets in another continent. With the “sabbatical period”, the Olympic champion will be able to relocate to a new club at the beginning of 2022, when the main windows of the Old Continent and the Brazilian market reopen.