Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007: ‘James Bond needs to be seen in the movies’ – 29/09/2021

Daniel Craig couldn’t bear to answer the same question any longer: “Are you going to come back as James Bond?” After the release of “007 Contra Specter” in 2015, the answer was easy: “No”.

Six years later, Craig actually returned to Bond in “007 – No Time to Die”, which ends his career as the most famous spy in fiction, after leaving an indelible mark and establishing himself as the best actor to play the creation. by Ian Fleming.

Daniel Craig puts James Bond in the rearview mirror Image: Universal/MGM

“I only realized that there was still a story to be told when Barbara Broccoli called me and said she had it,” laughs Craig, in a chat direct from London. “The truth is that after ‘Spectre’ I needed to breathe, rest and be with my family.”

Refractory to a return after the physical intensity of “Spectre”, which he rotated with his leg protected by a bionic prosthesis to postpone an inevitable surgery, the actor replied at the time that he “would rather slit his wrists” than resume the character. Time, therefore, was decisive for him to change his mind.

“The story is always important, so it was a slow process until I started thinking about a new movie with Barbara and Michael,” he continues, referring to producer duo Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, owners of 007’s rights to movie theater. “And that was a story worth telling.”

MOVIES APPRECIATED AS BOOKS

The journey of “007 – No Time to Die” turned out to be the most intense since the series nearly capitulated before the release of “007 The Spy Who Loved Me” in 1977. The film, third with Roger Moore as the protagonist, caught its breath from the series, staggering and unfocused since Sean Connery’s departure years earlier.

It started with a director who left production after a year of working on the film – Danny Boyle, who at the time of the release of “Yesterday” told me it all came down to how much he was willing to compromise his artistic vision for the film. In the end, it wasn’t, and the project passed to Cary Fukunaga, mentor of the “True Detective” series.

“My mission was to take the previous four films with Daniel Craig and try to find a satisfying and exciting final chapter,” recalls the director, who used the tone of “Casino Royale” as a starting point. “If it was a book, that would be the first chapter and this would be the final chapter. I imagine people closing the book and thinking it was a pleasant read.”

Rami Malek finds his dark side as the villain of the new 007 Image: Universal/MGM

“007 – No Time to Die” comes full circle with Craig’s version of Bond. The series had followed an absurd and far-fetched path with “007 – A New Day to Die”, which would be the last with Pierce Brosnan. The producers squeezed the reset when they cast Daniel Craig for the role.

“One thing that hit me, especially when we started to look more analytically, is how different Daniel’s version was from Pierce Brosnan,” recalls Fukunaga. “His version is a man of few words, and this internal dialogue, to understand the mechanisms of his thinking, makes him closer to the original version of Ian Fleming than his peers.”

“Casino Royale”, released in 2006, deconstructed the conventions established by decades of adventure. Less elaborate contraptions, more raw action, with special attention to the internal conflict that drives Bond. The world has enthusiastically embraced this new version of 007.

When Craig arrived in his third film as the spy, “Operation Skyfall”, the series was comfortable reclaiming some of its trademarks. Audiences responded with a box office of more than $1 billion, the highest in the series’ history. “007 Against Specter,” on the other hand, tried to balance Craig’s grim version with Bond’s usual grandiosity. The mixture did not go down well.

“I DID NOT EXPECT DANIEL TO COME BACK”

For many, the film was 007’s curtains closing for Craig. “I didn’t think I was going to come back for another movie because I thought Daniel wouldn’t come back as Bond,” reveals Léa Seydoux, back as Madeleine Swan, who in the previous movie had won the spy’s hardened heart.

“I loved being able to better explore my character,” continues the actress, who discovered a hitherto unfathomable secret from Dr. Swan on reading the script. “Cary (Fukunaga) wanted it to be more consistent, more crucial to the plot. It’s the same Madeleine, but from a different perspective.”

Léa Seydoux returns to the world of Bond in ‘No Time to Die’ Image: Universal/MGM

Before the cameras even started rolling, “007 – No Time to Die” found itself in the middle of a controversy when actress Lashana Lynch was announced as the new 007 agent. that more hysterical clipping of fans attacked the choice as “a surrender to political correctness.”

Not that Lashana gave a damn. She was, for obvious reasons, celebrating the opportunity – and the doors that the choice of a black woman as a possible replacement for Bond in the secret service.

“WILL BE A DOMINO EFFECT”

“I didn’t know I was auditioning for a James Bond movie, let alone that (the agent) Nomi was around long before I came on the scene,” exults the actress. “Observing as part of the audience and also as a fan of the show, I’m happy to see this industry change, and I admire the people who created the foundation that allowed me to be in that position.”

Nomi takes on the 00 designation, which gives him a license to kill, when Bond retires and walks away from this world of danger and surprise. “I’ve been hearing radical and amazing new voices and ideas behind my character creation,” he continues. “It’s a powerful role, and it’s going to have a ripple effect that’s going to affect the industry, it’s going to shake the black community, and it’s going to hit the whole world.”

Rami Malek was called up for “007 – No Time to Die” in the euphoria of his Oscar for “Bohemian Rhapsody” as Bond antagonist Safin. “Playing a villain brings a liberating feeling that allows us to do anything,” he laughs. “Embracing a character like that is having something in your pocket, it’s being able to surprise, and surprises lead to explosive moments that can be fun and deadly.”

Lashana Lynch has a license to kill in ‘No Time to Die’ Image: Universal/MGM

The biggest surprise surrounding “007 – No Time to Die”, however, was its period of forced inertia, caused by the coronavirus pandemic that took over the world and also rocked the movie industry.

The film, originally scheduled for November 2019, was pushed back to April 2020 – and ended up as the first major film to hit the brakes. The release was then rescheduled for November 2020, then April 2021, finally hitting theaters this month.

“I think we had the second shortest post-production period in the series,” reveals Fukunaga. “We had sixteen weeks to finish. I saw a raw version ten days after filming ended and felt confident to show the producers. When we delivered the film to the studio in March, it was already a version that we were all satisfied with.” Then the world was affected by the pandemic.

“JAMES BOND BELONGS TO CINEMA”

Even so, the version the director showed MGM executives in March 2020 is the same version that is now hitting theaters. “There was no need to keep moving, and maybe I would have serious problems if I did,” he vents. “If it were just the script it would be totally different, but it was already the finished movie, with effects, color correction, sound. It’s been done ever since.”

“First of all, it’s extraordinary that we’ve all arrived here, the last few years have been quite traumatic for everyone,” adds Daniel Craig. “I am very grateful to Universal and MGM for their confidence and daring to hold the debut.”

Craig is categorical in stressing the importance of releasing “Sem Tempo Para Morer” in cinema. “We won’t have the movie streaming,” he warns. “James Bond movies need to be seen on the big screen, they should be savored as a collective experience.”

The star understands the weight of the arrival of another 007 film adventure, especially as the world slowly regains some semblance of relief: “I hope he can strike some kind of normality for everyone and help the film industry to recover”.

Craig as Bond in ‘No Time to Die’ Image: Universal/MGM

This is how Daniel Craig ends, fifteen years after “Casino Royale”, the longest relationship an actor has ever had with James Bond. Still, the star avoids thinking of his legacy as 007. “I think other people will determine what that legacy will be,” he reflects. “I can only hope that the films remain relevant and that people can be entertained with them.”

Now that he has closed the door on James Bond, Craig no longer has to dodge the question that has haunted him for nearly seven years. Next year, producers begin the search for a new 007, and the wheel starts to turn again.

“My only advice (to the next bond) would be for him to keep an open mind,” concludes Craig, with his usual British elegance. So that’s what I would say, make your mark.”