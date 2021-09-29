Danilo Gentili mocks Liziane Gutierrez’s facial harmonization and cites A Fazenda as a bad example

speak in Danilo Gentili it’s basically remembering controversies and he continues to live up to that fame. The owner of The Noite, from SBT, made fun of the facial harmonization of Liziane Gutierrez and needled other participants of The Farm 2021 for the same reason.

In a stand-up show, the comedian put aesthetics as the theme of this speech and fired the first stab: “You say: ‘I’m going to do facial harmonisation’. Really? Haven’t you watched The Farm yet? Haven’t you seen how people are?”.

In addition to making a serious accusation against the funk player who was expelled from the reality show on Record, Gentili also made fun of Liziane directly: “Nego do Borel, before raping the girl, spoke to one there: ‘You look like the Joker’. Then I read in the newspaper that the girl was pissed off, and I didn’t realize because for me she was laughing”.

A fan of the presenter was amused by what he saw, but didn’t stop poking the idol: “Another process in the account”. There were those who came with an unusual point of view: “Facial matching doesn’t make people beautiful, it makes them ugly in an organized way”.

It is worth mentioning that Liziane Gutierrez decided to sue Nego do Borel because of the offensive comparison. To UOL, the lawyer Gil Ortuzal informed that the processes must investigate responsibilities, in the civil and criminal scope, in relation to attacks on the former person’s honor.

The lawyer stated: “The behavior of Nego do Borel, imitating the Joker and associating with Liziane’s image, on national television, generated systematic and repetitive cyberbullying, mainly on social networks”.

“Countless publications and comments ridiculed her because of him and because of unsuccessful aesthetic procedures, causing greater suffering to our client”, completed the professional, who must file the processes during the next week.

At Hora do Faro, the ex-peoa detonated the singer, who listened to everything: “I know what I’ve suffered regarding aesthetics, be careful with the things you say (…) Not only with me, because sometimes the game hurts. We have to have more empathy with people. Sometimes the person is laughing, but inside they’re bleeding. So, be careful not to bully anyone, hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Check out: