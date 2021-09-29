Daughter of Marieta Severo and Chico Buarque reveals financial difficulties

Silvia Buarque, daughter of Marieta Severo and Chico Buarque, revealed that she receives financial help from her parents for not being able to support herself acting as an actress.

“Only with the help of father and mother [consegue se sustentar]. When you paint a movie or feature in a series, I save some money for the next few months. Theater, you can’t live. I did a play Casa de dolls, with Ana Paula Arósio, which made a good amount of money. I did a lot of GNT, As Canalhas, Copa Hotel… I have the advantage of having parents who understand this situation. They know I didn’t come into the world for a walk, what a drain. So, they really help me,” Silvia told O Globo.

Despite the troubles, Silvia has just premiered the play A Menina Escorrendo dos Olhos da Mãe, on Monday (27/9), and says she is satisfied with her professional trajectory, in addition to rejecting fame.

“Look, the salary and the visibility of TV I miss. Sometimes I have a big hiatus, moments when I don’t choose anything, I just accept the invitations that arrive. I don’t need to be famous, recognized on the street, ask for a photo. On the contrary, I hate it. I’m kind of obnoxious. Even because, a lot is because of my parents. Since I was a child, I learned to share what is really mine and what comes to me through them. The work never came to me for them. They will never say: ‘Marieta asked her to do it’. Anyone who says this is lying. I’m very proud of my trajectory, mainly, of my theatrical choices”, he affirmed.

The 52-year-old actress also commented on the recent controversy surrounding the selection of actors for new TV plots based on the number of followers on social media. “Madness”, he classified.

