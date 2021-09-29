day has Erasmo advising Aline and pedestrians in the crosshairs

Today is the day of the farm training in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), and the peãozada is already getting ready! Talks about votes are heating up in the house and there are already at least two participants who will receive votes: Rico Melquiades and Aline Mineiro.

The girl, by the way, received a “sermon” from Erasmo Viana. The fitness influencer advised the confinement colleague to be more restrained at parties and to respect her boyfriend outside the house, because her posture could be harming her inside and outside the house. How much concern!

Check out what happened today in the rural reality:

Oops!

The morning began with confusion on the part of Dayane Mello. The model confused Mileide Mihaile with Aline Mineiro when looking for her friend in the bedroom, to wake her up for the task of taking care of the horned cows.

“Line? Where’s Aline?”, said the girl when she realized it was Mileide in bed. “I think she’s over there,” the businesswoman pointed to a corner. “Oh yeah. Sorry,” Dayane replied, her voice breaking.

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello wakes up Mileide Mihaile Image: Playback/PlayPlus

James told everything

This morning, Tiago Piquilo spoke about various aspects of his personal life. One of the subjects was the singer Tânia Mara, with whom the countryman has a relationship.

“She’s very nice to me. We’ve already had a few ‘brigadinhas’, but she’s very nice,” said the singer.

In the chat, he told Victor Pecoraro, Gui Araujo and Mussunzinho that, before joining a country duo, he had already worked as a voiceover for a radio station, despite, according to him, being a stutterer.

The Farm 2021: Tiago explains his stutter Image: Playback/Playplus

Tati against Erika

Tati Quebra Barraco doesn’t like Erika Schneider’s attitude as a farmer. In conversation with Solange, the funkeira criticized the former dancer of Faustão for not accepting the opinion of others and, according to her, interpreting it as machismo.

I think he’s victimizing himself on camera […] That she is a woman, that men are acting on her with machismo.

Afterwards, in a chat with Bil, the funkeira advised the ex-BBB to sue Erika after some bullshit that took place last week.

“I call the lawyer instead and I’ll sue you because you didn’t steal anything,” Tati said, citing the episode in which Bil picked Erika’s award during a dynamic.

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco advises Bil Araújo about Erika Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Look at the lie!

Someone told Tati Quebra Barraco that Victor Pecoraro was going to recommend her to the farm tonight, which is not true. The funkeira went to question the pawn, who denied it and then expressed her indignation with her friend Erasmo.

Victor said he never said he would vote for Tati and said someone in the house is playing dirty. Erasmus pointed to a possible culprit.

“It could be Day, old man. It must have been Day. I saw Day talking to her yesterday,” accused the fitness influencer.

The Farm 2021: Victor and MC Gui in the tree house Image: Playback/Playplus

Rico is in the crosshairs

In a conversation with Aline, Bil said that he will nominate Rico for the field, as he did not like the influence of the influencer when he fought with Tati Quebra Barraco. The pawn also pointed out that this is the fourth time Rico has lost control.

“I want to take out the people who are doing harm here,” he said. Then he corrected himself: “Not that Rico is doing any harm – the people who messed up here and didn’t try to fix it.”

Farm 2021: Bil Analyzes Pedestrians with Aline Image: Playback/Playplus

Erasmus decided to “advise” Aline

Aline Mineiro called Erasmo Viana to talk this afternoon, as she didn’t like the way the pawn had spoken when she was willing to take care of the horned cow. The actress explained that the way Erasmus spoke sounded sexist, as if only men were capable of taking care of the animal. In response, the fitness influencer said he’s not “sexist” at all.

However, in the same conversation, the pawn confessed to Aline that it bothers her when she consumes alcohol at parties. He suggested that the actress adopt a sober stance.

“I think it was an inappropriate posture, you know? Out of respect for your boyfriend,” said Erasmus. In recent days, Aline exchanged kisses with Dayane and Medrado, who gave up on the reality show.

The fitness influencer took advantage of the opening and confessed that he will nominate the actress for the farm tonight, but contradicted what he had said to Victor Pecoraro days before. In the chat with Aline, Erasmus said that he would vote for her because the ex-panicat had taken him out of a dynamic a few days ago. For Victor, however, Erasmus had said that Aline would be a target for “drinking and getting hooked.”

The Farm 2021: Erasmus and Aline Image: Playback/Playplus

Dayane is tired

Dayane Mello said she is tired of doing chores around the house. The model who has been in the stall since the beginning of the reality show, told the farmer of the week, Erika Schneider, that she needs “a break”.

I’ve been at the bay for two weeks and I’m still helping Guilherme. There are people who haven’t done anything for two weeks.

Farm 2021: Dayane Mello claims to be tired Image: Playback/PlayPlus