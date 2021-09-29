Deadline to use credits from Nota Carioca as a discount on IPTU until this Thursday | Economy



Nota Carioca Credit can give discount on IPTUInternet playback

Published 9/28/2021 4:16 PM

Rio – Cariocas who wish to use credits from the Nota Carioca as a discount on next year’s IPTU have until this Thursday, 30, to transfer amounts on the program’s website and guarantee discounts for one or more properties, commercial or residential, located in the city in Rio. In some cases, citizens can benefit from a rebate of up to 100% of the tax.

This year, around R$139 million in credits from the Nota Carioca are available to taxpayers in the city. To carry out the procedure, the citizen must register on the Nota Carioca website (www.notacarioca.rio.gov.br) and indicate the property’s registration number in the property tax register present in the tax payment booklet. To direct amounts, you must have at least R$1.00 accumulated in the system.

Individuals whose CPFs are identified in tax documents issued as of January 1, 2019 may have credits available in the system, provided that the corresponding ISS has been paid by the service provider. The reduction in IPTU 2022 can even reach properties with tax debts, excluding those that only have a collection of Household Garbage Collection Fee (TCL). The program also allows the amount to be directed to the same property by different CPFs, without the need for the taxpayer to be the owner of the benefited property.

Credits will be valid until September 30 of the second year following the year in which they were generated. Therefore, those generated in 2019, around R$ 55 million, will expire on September 30, if they are not used for IPTU deduction.