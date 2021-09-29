Death of businessman by militia shocks family: ‘I don’t understand’, says father

Relatives of Alberto César Romano Júnior were surprised by the information released by the Civil Police that the main line of investigation indicates that the businessman was involved with the militia and that he was killed by a paramilitary group in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Alberto, 33 years old, has been wanted by his family since Friday (24). He was last seen that day, leaving the Barra World mall, where he often frequents a barbershop. Although the investigation points to the death and concealment of a corpse, a body that justifies the theory has not yet been found.

So far, “the main line of investigation points to murder and the concealment of a corpse”, points out the DDPA. According to the investigation, the crime took place in Favela do Rodo, West Zone of Rio, where Alberto’s cell phone was found.

family in shock

“His father is very upset by all this and cannot speak at the moment, he said he is not following the news. We are very shocked by this news, nobody imagined. It is hard to believe”, said a cousin of the entrepreneur, who preferred not to identify yourself, by UOL.

The businessman’s father spoke quickly to the reporter. “My son has many friends, I don’t understand. I’m very emotionally shaken right now, I can’t speak anymore,” said Alberto César Romano.

According to the DDPA (Delegation for the Discovery of Whereabouts), investigations show that Alberto Romano Júnior carried out real estate transactions for the militia then headed by Wellington da Silva Braga, known as Ecko, who died in June.

The family claims that the businessman’s girlfriend was aware of his involvement with the paramilitary group, but withheld the information from relatives. Sought by the report, she did not respond to messages sent.

The DDPA claims that Alberto Romano regularized the militia’s land and that his disappearance and death are directly linked to this work.