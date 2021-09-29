Deaths in Anchieta: Civil Police admit doubled testimony of one PM so as not to listen to the other | Rio de Janeiro

According to TV Globo, the inspector who collected the reports ended up repeating the version of a military man and did not hear the second, in order to “make the job easier”.

Investigators had already noticed that the versions presented by PMs Leonardo Soares Carneiro and Edson de Almeida Santana they were very similar. The police did not detail which of them was actually heard. Both will make a new statement.

the bodies of Samuel Vincent it’s from Willian da Silva were buried this Tuesday (28). Survivor of the action, Camily Polinário, Samuel’s girlfriend, could not attend the ceremony because she was in shock. She needed 54 stitches in her gunshot wounds.

The testimonies attributed to Leonardo and Edson – and now invalidated – already pointed to a contradiction.

First, they said Samuel would be with a rifle and aimed in the direction of the police and for that they would have reacted. Later, they said that the young man had a smaller weapon – a gun with 4 ammunition.

In testimonies, the military police said that when they were on patrol on Capri Street, near the mouth of smoke in Manilha, they needed shelter because they were shot at.

They said that, at that moment, a motorcycle with three people came towards them, and that the last person on the motorcycle seemed to have a rifle and would have aimed at the police.

But they do not specify, at any time, shots made by that person on the motorcycle.

Despite this, they stated that, immediately, in self-defense, they fired seven 762 rifle shots at the motorcycle’s occupants.

Also according to the duplicated reports, an exchange of fire took place at a distance of 15 meters from where the police were and that, even though they were still being shot in the community, they rescued the shot.

In the end, the police officer heard contradicts himself and claims that Samuel – the person he thought was with a rifle – was, according to him, with a much smaller weapon: a pistol with 4 rounds and a radio transmitter.

The Military Police Internal Affairs is investigating the case, according to information from the spokesman for the PM, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz.

girlfriend got sick at a party

The family denies that the two were involved in the crime. According to family members, Samuel and Camily were boyfriends and were at a party. The young woman would have been sick and passed out. Samuel called her stepfather, who went there on a motorcycle to take her to Ricardo de Albuquerque’s UPA.

On the way, the three, who were on the motorcycle, were surprised by a team of military police who had already shot. The three and a fourth person, still unidentified, were shot and taken to a hospital.