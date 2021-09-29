DEM and PSL merger: see the names and logos considered for the new party

RIO — With the merger close to being concluded, and while they are seeking to iron out regional disputes and positioning in relation to the government, the DEM and PSL summits spent the last few days studying possibilities for the name and brands of the future party. Marketers close to the two subtitles were called to give their opinion and to do research that would arrive at the new identity. Among the possibilities already discussed by the leaders are DS, short for Social Democrat, and BEM, Brasil em Movimento.

Leaders say they want the new brand to represent what they consider the “essence” of the two parties, currently called the Democrats and the Social Liberal Party. The marketers contacted were previously instructed to work with the words “union”, “liberal” and “democratic”, as reported by columnist Lauro Jardim.

2022 Elections:Together we have 80% of Executives, says Tasso when announcing his support for Leite

In addition to the combinations between these words, other possibilities are Vox, which means voice in Latin; Liberal Democrat; MUDE, abbreviation for Democratic Union Movement; More Brazil; We are Brazil and União Brasil. The logo of the new party must have blue, green and yellow colors and elements of the national flag.

– Photo: Art Editor

Regarding the number for the new subtitle, 88, 66, 60, 44 and 21 were thought, among other options. However, the tendency is for the future party to keep the 17, of the PSL, or the 25, of the DEM, in the polls.

The initial options survey was completed yesterday, the same day the national PSL executive unanimously approved the merger with the DEM. The name of the party, however, should only be defined at the Joint National Convention of Acronyms, scheduled for October 6th. The event, which will take place in Brasília, will confirm the merger of the two parties. It will be on this occasion that the common projects of the statute and of the future legend will also be approved.

The vice president of the PSL São Paulo, federal deputy Junior Bozzella, who defends that the new nickname has the words “social” and “liberal”, affirms that the discussion for the name of the future party is still in its infancy.

— I think that by equating these points (about the merger), we will enter this agenda — says Bozzela. — Party is not packaging, it is not a marketing product. Party is feeling, essence, set of ideas. We are Democrats, this is the program that we defend. And we are social liberals.

Covid CPI:lawyer claims that Prevent Senior made ‘a pact’ with the Bolsonaro government to validate chloroquine and brake lockdown

In addition to adjusting state issues, the two parties will have to reach an agreement on the position of the new acronym in relation to the Bolsonaro government. Yesterday, Bozzella reacted to the recent statement by the president of the DEM, ACM Neto, according to which there will be no “constraints” if affiliates and state boards of the new party decide to adopt a posture in support of Bolsonaro now and in 2022. Formally, the commands of DEM and PSL , however, state that the intention is to have their own candidate for the Planalto.

“(Having your own candidacy for president) It does not mean that we intend to establish any kind of constraint for the party leaders and figures that eventually in their States have a situation different from the national one”, said to the “Estadão” ACM Neto, who will be secretary -general of the future subtitle.

Bozzella and other politicians are part of the wing of the PSL that broke with the president and believe that opposing Bolsonaro is a non-negotiable part of the merger. ACM Neto, on the other hand, intends to be a candidate for governor of Bahia facing the PT, and maintains a cautious posture so as not to confront Bolsonaro directly. Other DEM leaders supported, along with Planalto, the election of Arthur Lira as president of the Chamber, and are now close to the government.