Deolane talks about new love and reminds Kevin: “Eternal in my heart”

Deolane Bezerra, in an interview with R7 portal, spoke about a possible new relationship. A widow for four months, the lawyer confesses that she is not ready to get involved with anyone else at the moment.

“I don’t feel ready to have a loving relationship with another person yet. Kevin will always be eternal in my heart. Without a doubt, all I wanted most was for him to be here with me”, he said.

After her relationship with the funkeiro, she gained more than 8 million followers on Instagram. Even with Kevin’s declared love, he constantly has to fend off web attacks.

“Of course I became a better known person after all that, but before Kevin I already had over 1 million followers and anyone who thinks I was with him out of interest is wrong. Before Kevin I was already financially successful”, he guaranteed.

Even with the suffering, Deolane opened new professional doors and is conquering its space in the market. In addition to being a lawyer, she is also an influencer, youtuber and DJ. Now, he finds a way to manage all the functions alongside the law firm.

“Today, we have a great team that works on the projects of my career and we have been working hard to achieve all the success you see, but I would never leave my profession. Advocacy is my passion and it’s a way for me to help others with my work, fighting injustices”, he said.

Recently, Deolane Bezerra had her Instagram account taken down after a controversial situation with the OAB. In the interview, he said he will not stop flaunting on social media. “I came from a poor family in the northeast, today I can buy everything I want. I have more to celebrate each achievement so that it serves as an inspiration to other people”.

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos