Deyverson responds after field invasion in goal

Striker Deyverson manifested himself after invading the field in the bid that culminated in the equalizer of Palmeiras against Atlético-MG, yesterday, in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores. The goal, scored by Dudu, put Alviverde in their second consecutive final.

On his social networks, the attacker shared a photo of the move and stated that “they want to look for something not to mention our achievement”. Wanted by UOL Sport, three referees stated that, despite the invasion, they would not invalidate the bid.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“Say what you want. We’re in the final. Want to look for something not to mention our achievement, right? We’re in the final. Blink of envy,” wrote Deyverson in Stories on Instagram.

Reserve Palmeiras in Mineirão, the forward came running within the four lines when Gabriel Verón took the ball from Nathan Silva. Afterwards, Verón crossed for Dudu to tie the match.

What does CBF say?

According to the CBF rules, linked to FIFA, a play in these conditions is subject to annulment when “the referee notices” the existence of an “extra person” from the team that scored the goal in the field. In this case, “the game must be restarted with a direct free kick, taken from where the extra person was”.

The text, however, cites a point that can validate the move: “if, after scoring a goal and after the game has been restarted, the referee notices that an extra person was on the field at the time the goal was scored , the goal cannot be invalidated”.