Did film production use public money?

With the release of “The Girl Who Killed The Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, based on the Von Richthofen case, complaints arose in social networks about the possibility that films about one of the crimes that most shocked Brazil would have public money involved in the production or fundraising through the Rouanet Law.

Because it is a notorious murder, when Suzane von Richthofen, played by Carla Diaz in the productions, engineered the death of her own parents alongside her boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, and her brother-in-law, Cristian Cravinhos, many people questioned the use of public funds to develop a tragic story that could “humanize” ” the condemned – director Maurício Eça explained to splash that the intention was just to “tell a story”.

Carla Diaz is Suzane Von Richthofen in ‘The Girl Who Killed Her Parents’ Image: Stella Carvalho/Disclosure

splash got in touch with the Distribuidora Gallery, responsible for the films, to understand how the production of the features took place.

According to the press office, “the films were produced 100% with private investment, without the use of public funds”. There was also no corporate sponsorship.

In 2020, when the films were announced and were scheduled to be released on April 2 of that year, Galeria Distribuidora published a series of posts on Instagram to explain, among other things, that the films did not have public funding.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the launch was delayed and reached Amazon Prime Video last September 24th.

Galeria Distribuidora did not comment on the total value of the production.

In addition to “The Girl Who Killed My Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” not using the Rouanet Law or any kind of public funds for the production, those involved in the crime — Suzane, Daniel and Cristian — did not receive money from the films.

How does the Rouanet Law work?

Created in 1991, during the Fernando Collor government, the Rouanet Law grants tax incentives to individuals and private companies sponsoring cultural products or services. Approval by the Department of Culture, however, does not guarantee the capture or execution of the project, which is the responsibility of the proponents.

The fundraising is done by tax waiver. In other words, it is a tax reorganization, which would be paid to public coffers, but is directed towards artistic productions. For individuals, the deduction limit is 6% of the income tax payable; for legal entities, 4%.

Companies choose the projects they want to invest in, not the government.

