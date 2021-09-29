Diesel becomes 8.9% more expensive, as Petrobras’ new readjustment

As of this Wednesday (09/29), the value of diesel it gets 8.9% more expensive in refineries. The announcement was made by Petrobras, confirming that there would be a change in the average selling price of the fuel from R$ 2.81 to R$ 3.06. This represents an adjustment of R$0.25 per liter.

The last time a diesel price adjustment was announced was on July 5 of this year, 2021, when there was an increase of R$ 0.10 (3.7%). At the time, the price of fuel rose to R$ 2.81 per liter at the refineries. So, this is the first review done in 85 days.

In the oil company’s note, the new high is a reflection of part of the rise in international levels of oil prices and the exchange rate. Petrobras also blames the mandatory blending of 12% of biodiesel and 88% of diesel for the composition of the diesel sold at service stations as responsible for the high final price of fuels.

Thus, the portion that the oil company receives is R$ 2.70 per liter on average, a variation of R$ 0.22. However, the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) estimates that there is a lag of R$ 0.50 per liter. Compared to the international market, the review carried out by Petrobras is twice the one carried out internationally.

The only fuel that underwent adjustment was diesel oil. The state-owned company did not report any increase in the prices of other fuels, such as gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). After the announcement of the diesel readjustment, the trucker category expressed dissatisfaction.

The National Transport Council informed the Metrópoles portal that it will hold a meeting in order to define a parameter for the demonstration.