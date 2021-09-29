Discover 3 foods that help keep your heart healthy

Photo: Disclosure





On September 29th is the Day of the Heart. According to data from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), more than 380 thousand people die every year in Brazil from cardiovascular diseases. Many of these deaths are caused by bad eating habits or sedentary lifestyle, in addition to stress, overload or genetic problems.

The functioning of the organism is directly linked to organ care. Its good performance is also directly related to two fundamental factors: healthy eating and physical activity.

For the nutritionist and physical educator Dani Borges, care for the heart should be daily and for life, including children and elderly people in the search for organ health.

“Heart health is closely linked to our daily lives, to what we eat and how we behave. Industrialized foods, rich in chemical additives, sodium and sugar, as well as smoking and alcohol, are guitars for the heart and greatly reduce people’s quality of life”, he says.

“It is essential to adopt a healthy diet, with low intake of bad fats, which can cause hypertension and obesity even in childhood, and maintain this habit until old age, to avoid problems of heart failure, heart attack, etc”, he adds.

The specialist listed three foods that are easy to consume and extremely beneficial to the heart. Check out:

Extra virgin olive oil – Two tablespoons daily, in a salad or other food (always raw oil, as a seasoning, never for frying) helps control total cholesterol levels and increase HDL cholesterol (known as good cholesterol).

chestnuts – Consuming a serving of nuts a day can control blood triglyceride levels. The food is also rich in magnesium, phosphorus, selenium, calcium and vitamins B and E, which are free radical fighters.

Wine or whole grape juice – drinks rich in oxidant that prevents the formation of clots that can cause arteriosclerosis and thrombosis. It is noteworthy that wine is an alcoholic beverage, and its consumption should not exceed 300 ml per day.

