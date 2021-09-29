Disney animation gets stunning trailer; Look

Disney Animation released today (29) the first full trailer for Charm, his new feature film, which has a plot set in Colombia. The preview, which focuses on a family with special gifts, can be seen above in the dubbed version, and below in the original version:

See the full synopsis of the movie: “Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant city, in a wonderful place known as an Enchantment. The magic of this Enchantment has blessed all the boys and girls in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. All but Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Enchantment is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without magical powers, could be the last hope of his exceptional family”.

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, those responsible for Zootopia, the animation also has as a great attraction the fact that all the songs will be signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, award-winning author of the songs of Moana and Hamilton.

The first rumors surrounding the production were that the plot would take place in Brazil, but Colombia was actually the Latin country chosen by the Disney team, as it was possible to notice in the first teaser, released at the end of last year.

Charm is slated for release in theaters in November.