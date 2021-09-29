DJ Ivis’ defense says he has already made judicial deposits of R$19,000 for his ex; Pamella complains about the slowness of justice | Ceará

The defense of singer Iverson de Souza Araújo, DJ Ivis, published a note on a social network this Tuesday afternoon (28), in which he claims that he has already made payments to his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda, and her daughter in judicial deposits in the amount of R$19 thousand.

Pamella published a series of videos, this Monday night (27), complaining about the slowness of the Justice of Ceará. She said she has been waiting for more than two months for the payments for her daughter, requested in the Emergency Protective Measure that she has against the DJ.

The Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE) informed, in a note, that the process “continues to proceed in a regular manner”. He also said that the request for provisional alimony in the lawsuit had already been granted by the Single Court of Eusébio, which handles the cases of DJ Ivis. “More information cannot be passed on, as the process is under judicial secrecy,” the Court completed.

DJ Ivis has been in pre-trial detention since July 14 this year, after videos of his assaults on his ex-wife were released by her on social networks. The singer became a defendant on July 28, the day after Eusébio’s 3rd Public Prosecutor’s Office filed the complaint. Three requests for the musician’s release were denied, including one made at the STF.

“Since July, escrow deposits have been made in the account linked to the court of Eusébio, the total amount of R$ 19,000.00 has been made to date, and next Thursday they will total the amount of R$ 24,000.00”, he wrote the defense on social networks.

In addition, the lawyers point out that the process is under judicial secrecy, which limits comments about it. They also say that on July 28 of this year, an apartment was offered to Pamella Holanda so that she could live with her daughter there. The health plan payments for both were also being maintained, according to the defense.

‘Judiciary doesn’t work’, says Pamella

1 of 2 Digital influencer Pamella Holanda, ex-wife of DJ Ivis. — Photo: Reproduction Digital influencer Pamella Holanda, ex-wife of DJ Ivis. — Photo: Reproduction

“When I asked for the urgent protective measure, to ask for my ex-husband’s removal from home and the protective measure for me and Mel, I also asked for the provisional, which is not Mel’s pension, it’s a provisional one. Because everyone knows that I stopped working after I got pregnant and got married. In this urgent protective measure, Mel’s provisional measures were already being paid and the Judiciary is not moving, it is not moving, especially now in the pandemic,” he said Pamella on the social network.

The Brazilian Bar Association – Ceará Section (OAB-CE) stated that it sympathizes with Pamella’s reports as well as with all those who await greater speed from the Judiciary.

The OAB also stated that it is requesting the face-to-face return of all activities of the judicial units of the Court of Justice of Ceará, aiming at a greater service to the population, especially those with low income, who do not have access to the internet.

2 of 2 DJ Ivis was transferred to a prison in Grande Fortaleza after a custody hearing. — Photo: Reproduction DJ Ivis was transferred to a prison in Greater Fortaleza after a custody hearing. — Photo: Reproduction

In the video series, Pamella explains that the complaint is due to the difficulty imposed to have access to what the daughter she has with DJ Ivis is entitled.

“Something that was supposed to be defined as a matter of urgency, my daughter won’t wait, you know? Neither do I. Then something that was supposed to be defined more than two months ago, so far it doesn’t move, it doesn’t move. minimal thing, something this big. I understand, I really understand, humanly speaking, as a human being, in the Vara do Eusébio there is a single stick for everything, but people, for God’s sake, if I, with all this repercussion who came, all this exhibition”, he complains.

Pamella Holanda testifies about DJ Ivis aggression

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE) has offered remote services. In July this year, some face-to-face activities by the agency were resumed, with some restrictions. However, others continue with virtual service. This remote service format was also the target of the digital influencer’s complaint.

“My lawyer is on top every day. She has already been to the forum, the forum has been closed, she has already been there. (…) This way the judiciary is working remotely is not possible. It has already worked, the pandemic is already ending, I already have the vaccine, I’ll just take my second dose myself. There’s a party, there’s a party, there’s everything, but why doesn’t the judiciary go back to work the way it was?”, he asks.

Police arrest DJ Ivis at home for assaults against ex-wife Pamella Netherlands