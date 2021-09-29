DJ Ivis’ defense speaks after Pamella Netherlands’ complaint

After Pamella Holanda complained on social networks that she is suffering from the delay of the Ceará Court, which has not yet granted her alimony, DJ Ivis’ lawyers sought the column LeoDias to inform that the agreed amounts are being deposited monthly.

Read the note sent to the column in full:

“We hereby clarify to the public the allegations published on 9/27 and 9/28/2021, on social networks, about the payment of provisional alimony requested by means of a protective measure. Initially, it is important to emphasize that the process proceeds in secrecy of justice, with limited comments about it. Since July, escrow deposits have been made in the account linked to Eusébio’s court. Up to the present date, the total amount of BRL 19,000.00 (nineteen thousand reais) is available and, next Thursday, it will total the amount of BRL 24,000.00 (twenty-four thousand reais) paid. In addition, on 07/28/2021, the court offered an apartment for his daughter and ex-partner to live in, and the health plan payments for both of them were maintained. From the beginning, Iverson was concerned with the maintenance of his daughter and, even in prison, he continues to comply with all the decisions of the Judiciary”.

It is worth remembering that the architect and digital influencer had not accused the father of her daughter of not paying the amount agreed by the Court as a pension for them. In the outburst made on social networks, Pamella complained about the delay in all this legal procedure. The Court’s response had a deadline of 48 hours, according to the urgency, however, the case has been undefined for two months.