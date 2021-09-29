DJ Ivis rebuts Pamella Holanda’s accusations of financial difficulties | Fabia Oliveira

Instagram DJ Ivis and Pamella Netherlands

A day after the outburst of Pamella Holanda, who still has not received the alimony and who has been in need, DJ Ivis released a statement, in which he alleges that he has deposited the amount stipulated by the Court of Ceará on a monthly basis. The influencer complained about the delay in the processes related to alimony and protective measure. The artist’s team informed that the agreed amounts are being deposited monthly.

“Since July, judicial deposits have been made in the account linked to Eusébio’s court. To date, the total amount of R$ 19,000.00 (nineteen thousand reais) has been made and, next Thursday, it will total the amount of BRL 24,000.00 (twenty-four thousand reais) paid. In addition, on 07/28/2021, an apartment was offered in court to house his daughter and ex-partner and the health plan payments were maintained From the beginning, Iverson was concerned with the maintenance of his daughter and, even in prison, he continues to comply with all the decisions of the Judiciary”, says the note.

“When I separated, I didn’t have a house, a car, nothing. I left with one hand in front and the other behind with my things and my daughter’s stuffed in a garbage bag. I rented and furnished this apartment with the money of my job. I’m not asking for anything. It’s his duty [DJ Ivis]. And even though he’s in the situation where he’s in, his song broke. Tomorrow I’m going to work, because there are bills to be paid,” said Pamela on social networks. DJ Ivis, 29, was arrested on July 14, in Fortaleza, after the repercussion of videos of assaults against his ex-wife, Pamella Netherlands in previous months.