Doctor is fired after complaints from colleagues: ‘Are you a cardiologist? I could take care of my heart’

The technical director of Hospital Estadual de Luziânia is investigated for moral and sexual harassment against co-workers. The doctor performed the approaches in person and online. After the charges, Daniel de Souza Wanderley was fired from the unit.

In total, three doctors reported having been harassed by the professional. According to them, the situation started when he was just a doctor, however, the approaches intensified after he became technical director of the Luziânia State Hospital.

In one of the shared messages, the doctor asks one of the employees if she is a cardiologist. Upon receiving the answer, Daniel says, “That way I could take care of my heart.”

The doctor was reported to the Civil Police (PC) and the Institute of Medicine, Studies and Development (Imed), responsible for administering the unit.

To G1, part of the victims who denounced the harassment of Daniel said they suffered punishment. One of them even said that she was fired from the health unit while another reported that her working hours were reduced by 40%.

The doctor’s defense claims he will not make public statements about the case, but he treated the charges as fallacious.

The lawyers said they trust the courts and that they will take legal action to hold those responsible for the “propagation of fake news and unfounded accusations”.

According to the PC, the victims and the doctor have already been heard. The case, placed in secrecy, was referred to the Public Ministry of Goiás (MP-GO).