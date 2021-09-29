Doctor says he was contacted to evaluate Britney Spears’ over-medication

A psychiatrist was approached earlier this year to assess the medical conditions of Britney Spears and if the singer was being drugged as a way to control her tutelage. The information is from the TMZ website.

The Doctor. Charles Sophy gave an interview to the site in which he reveals that about 8 or 10 months ago he was approached by a person close to Britney, who he did not want to reveal the name, so that he could evaluate the medication taken by the Princess of Pop.

According to Sophy, there was a clear concern that Britney was being “overly doped with drugs” and could not “speak clearly”. This would keep the singer in a frame of mind of being unable to manage her own finances and her personal life.

The psychiatrist says that he thought about refusing the invitation, but if she was being overly medicated, she would be in a vicious circle that she could not get rid of.

At the time, he suggested that Britney’s guardianship had a connection with the singer’s controlled medication. What documents should be attached to the process and that, from time to time, she would go to court and prove that she was taking her medication correctly, and that after a while this would be enough to end her guardianship and let her live her life freely.

In June of this year, the singer told the court that her medication had been switched to lithium, a prescription drug, which she said she felt like she was drunk when she took it.

“Lithium is very, very strong, it’s a completely different medicine from what I was used to. You may get mental problems if you take too much or stay longer than five months. I felt drunk, I really couldn’t even [cuidar de mim], I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom and dad about anything,” said the singer.

In August, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, gave up the guardianship of Britney. This Wednesday (29), there is a new court hearing to deal with the matter.

