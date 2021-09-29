Doctors Lawyer Confirms Having Attempted Settlement With Prevent Senior

× Reproduction/TV Senado/YouTube

Attorney Bruna Morato, advocate of Prevent Senior doctors, told the CPI on Tuesday (28) that she had tried to reach an agreement with the company.

“It’s also important to clarify all of you. Dr. Pedro Batista came here and said that I tried an alleged agreement with the company before bringing this complaint to the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee.” said the lawyer.

“Actually, it wasn’t a supposed deal: it was effectively a request for a deal. This agreement was not a financial agreement, which is very important to clarify at this time.” added.

“These doctors were being threatened and harassed by the families and were very concerned about the company’s policy. In July, they asked me to approach the company’s legal department, which I did, after all, it’s my job, asking the company to take three steps so that these complaints were not made to the competent authorities.

The first attitude required is that the company publicly assume that the study was not conclusive, that is, there was at no time, in the study, proof of the effectiveness of the treatment they called preventive – later it turned into early treatment.

The second request I had to take to Prevent Senior’s legal department was that they assume the institutional protocol, because the doctors did not have autonomy. In fact, it is important to clarify that when we brought here messages from 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 about the company’s motto of loyalty and obedience, what I wanted to clarify and expose to all of you is that this has always been the company’s ideology ; and where there is an ideology of loyalty and obedience, there is no autonomy. So, the doctors were, yes, instructed to prescribe the kit. And this kit came in a closed and sealed package, there was no autonomy regarding the removal of items from that kit. It is also very important to note that, when the doctor wanted to take out a kit, even if he crossed out the prescription, the patient received it in its entirety. So, he had the information that he had to take those medications, and the doctor had to cross it out, because the prescription was also ready – it even came with an instruction manual. I’m not aware of any other medical institution – and look, I attend many medical institutions – that have done this type of practice. In no time, I noticed or knew a company in which kits were delivered ready-made to patients at home, arrived with courier, or that they were made available inside the office. And that’s why the second request was this: that the company publicly assume this protocol, even because it is public knowledge, isn’t it?

And the third and last point, which then, yes, it is related to me, was in relation to the responsibility in face of possible actions. As these doctors had been threatened, they were very afraid to respond to lawsuits and have to pay for these lawsuits, whether indemnity for material damage, loss of profits, moral damage… And they wanted the company to assume and make a commitment document for that, if this happened, because it was an institutional protocol, that is, without autonomy, the company would be responsible for bearing those costs”.

read more:

Government of SP triggers nursing, pharmacy and medical councils against Prevent

Lawyer says Prevent Senior doctors suspected Health’s endorsement for experiments

Lawyer says Prevent collaborated with protocols used by the government

More news