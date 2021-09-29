Dog moves to cemetery after owner’s death – International

(photo: Reproduction) Three years ago, the dog named Bobby moved to the General Roca municipal cemetery in Rio Negro, Argentina, so that he could stay with his old tutor, who has now passed away.

“Its owner died three years ago and, since then, [o co] he never left the cemetery again. He stayed because his master is buried here,” said the cemetery’s gravedigger, Daniel Cisterna, to the Rio Negro newspaper.

Daniel has been working at the cemetery for 16 years and every afternoon when the dog arrives, he accompanies him during the day, until it is time to leave. According to the gravedigger, when he has a funeral, Bobby tends to lie down and side with the families. “He seems to understand their pain,” he concludes.

Bobby arrived at the cemetery following the hearse carrying his tutor, and he never left. Daniel says that the ex-tutor’s family tried to take him home, but the dog always returned to the cemetery. “The kitchen was still on top of its owner’s grave, he didn’t want to leave. They loaded him into a van, but he left and went back to his master’s grave. He doesn’t want to leave, he wants to be with him.”

Who also takes care of Bobby at the cemetery Adriana Carrasco, a municipal teacher who started leaving food for the dog every week, as well as taking him to the veterinarian.

Asked by the newspaper why no one adopted the dog, Adriana and Daniel replied that Bobby is there because he wants to stay. “Here he is at home, there is no lack of love, food or veterinary care. He is right here,” says Adriana.

“It’s a demonstration of how loyal dogs are to their owners. The love they have is unconditional and they never forget.”