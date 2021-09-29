Dollar closes at R$ 5.42, the highest value in five months, and Ibovespa drops 3% – News

O dollar closed at the highest level in almost five months this Tuesday (28), staying above R$ 5.40, after registering the biggest daily high in almost three weeks, with a wave of purchases of the US currency backed by a troubled and persistent external environment domestic caution.

With a drop of 3.05%, the Ibovespa closed the day at 110,123.85 points, approaching the lows of 2021, shaken mainly by shares of consumer-related companies, precisely those that came to lead the index’s gains in recent months .

Outside, fears that higher inflation anticipates a tightening of the US currency have boosted the dollar to a ten-month high, while also knocking out emerging currencies and global equity markets.

Here, new comments on the policy of Petrobras prices and uncertainties about the government’s fiscal orthodoxy in efforts to implement a vitaminized Bolsa Família have kept confidence in check. Better-than-expected fiscal data for August even helped to soften the dollar’s gains, but without changing the course of the US currency.

The dollar in cash closed up 0.89%, at R$5.427, the highest value since May 4th (R$5.4322) and the most intense percentage gain since September 8th (+2.84%). The price showed a positive sign throughout the session, ranging from R$ 5.3868 (0.15%) to R$ 5.4522 (1.36%).

Abroad, the dollar index against a basket of rivals rose 0.33% in the late afternoon, to highs since November 2020.

The main Brazilian stock index fell sharply on Tuesday, following widespread pessimism on stock exchanges around the world with the multiplication of risks to the recovery of the global economy, while in Brazil there is growing fear that this scenario will be fought with populist measures.

The session’s financial turnover of BRL 36.25 billion, above the average of the last few days, made it clear that investors are more confident to sell shares.

A soaring price of natural gas in Europe, with consumption rising at a time of tight supply and critical inventories, has aggravated fears that rising energy costs will be a growing challenge for the global economy that is yet to rise effects of Covid-19.

According to Roberto Attuch, president of investment analysis house Ohmresearch, this event added to an already tense picture, including restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on the consumption of coal and the steel industry, as well as issues related to the US government budget. , which is also approaching a cycle of monetary tightening.

“This whole picture is getting in the way a lot,” said Attuch, adding that the environment of lower risk appetite highlights problems in Brazil, which also has a shorter growth horizon and high inflation.

This scenario had another round of worsening, with Petrobras announcing an increase in the price of diesel in refineries by almost 9%, raising the readjustment this year to more than 50%.

“This all adds to the reading in the market that the government is increasingly tempted to seek populist initiatives in order to be competitive in the 2022 election,” he said.

On Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that Brazil is a rich country and can serve “the most needy for a longer time”, indicating a possible extension of emergency aid paid since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The declaration comes at a time when the government is putting together a controversial proposal to postpone part of the payment of court orders in order to launch its social program Auxílio Brasil.

Highlights

– BANCO INTER lost 11.8%, the worst performance of the index. The bank denied an article published earlier by Broadcast that it would be preparing a greater provision for losses on the balance sheet. BANK PAN fell 4.39.

– AMERICANAS dropped 6.2%, while MAGAZINE LUIZA dropped 5.5% and MÉLIUZ dropped 8.65%, with managers dismantling bets on consumer companies.

– CSN was down 7.84%, followed by USIMINAS, with a devaluation of 7.3%, while VALE was depreciated by 5%, putting an end to a recovery since last week in the wake of the recovery in ore prices.

– BRASKEM reversed and fell 3%, even after the petrochemical company announced an agreement between its subsidiary Braskem Idesa and Mexico’s Pemex to settle contractual disputes and to build an ethane import terminal. [L1N2QU0UU]

– PETROBRAS also did not sustain gains and declined 0.7%, following the downward correction in oil prices.

– BRF withstood the avalanche of share sales and rose 1%, as did MARFRIG with a gain of 0.25%, still in the wake of last week’s decision by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), which approved without restrictions the purchase of shares of BRF by Marfrig.

