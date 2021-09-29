Dollar closes at R$ 5.42 with foreign and domestic fiscal uncertainty | Economy

The dollar closed up 0.88%, quoted at R$ 5.4254, this Tuesday (28), with the wave of purchases of the US currency backed by a troubled external environment and persistent domestic caution. This was the highest level in almost five months.

At the high of this Tuesday, the US currency reached R$ 5.4513.

With the result of this session, the US currency accumulated a high of 4.95% in the month and 4.59% in the year. See more quotes.

Outside, fears that higher inflation anticipates a tightening of the US currency boosted the dollar to a ten-month high, while knocking emerging currencies and global equity markets out of the picture.

On the domestic front, new comments on Petrobras’ pricing policy and uncertainties about the government’s fiscal orthodoxy in its efforts to implement a vitamin-filled Bolsa Família kept confidence in check. Better-than-expected fiscal data for August even helped to soften the dollar’s gains, but without changing the course of the US currency.

Already the Bovespa fell 3.05%, to 110,124 points.

The US currency appreciated globally amid rising yields on US Treasury bonds (Treasuries), which react to the prospect of an increasingly imminent start to the process of withdrawing stimulus to the US economy.

The Federal Reserve, the BC of the USA, has signaled that it will start to reduce its generous monthly purchases of bonds as early as November, with the possibility of raising interest rates next year. Investors are awaiting the participation of the president of the American BC, Jerome Powell, in a congressional event this Tuesday.

At the same time, domestic investors are also keeping an eye on Brazilian monetary policy, after the recent 1 percentage point hike in the Selic rate.

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) reported on Tuesday that the so-called “fiscal risks”, that is, doubts about public accounts and the lack of a clear government strategy to contain the rise in debt, continue to put pressure on inflation estimates in the country — through the rise of the dollar, for example. The BC assessed that this “fiscal risk”, in turn, justifies a “more contractionary monetary policy than the one used in the basic scenario”, that is, a greater increase in interest rates compared to the initial plan.

Financial market analysts raised the estimate for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation, from 8.35% to 8.45% for 2021 – 25th consecutive high. For 2022, the projection rose from 4.10% to 4.12%. For the basic interest rate, the financial market also maintained the forecast at 8.25% per year at the end of 2021 and at 8.50% at the end of 2022.

Deputies and senators approved the day before a project that allows the federal government to make room in the budget to support Auxílio Brasil, a social program that will replace Bolsa Família. Congressional technicians criticize the proposal and say it is a way for the government to circumvent fiscal rules or even a kind of “fiscal pedaling”.

According to Valor, a possible new extension of Emergency Aid also affects the markets, which was the subject of a conversation organized by a brokerage between the Chamber’s President, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, with investors. Lira and Roma reportedly expressed concern about the situation of about 25 million beneficiaries who would not have access to the new Bolsa Família after the end of payments. A suggested way out would be the extension of the benefit, with decreasing installments.