Dollar rises to R$ 5.424, the highest value since May; Ibovespa drops 3.05%

The dollar reached its fifth consecutive high today, this one of 0.85%, and ended Tuesday (28) quoted at R$ 5.424 on sale. It is the highest value reached in almost five months, since May 4, when the American currency ended the session at R$ 5.431.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), had a sharp drop of 3.05% and closed the day at 110,123.85 points, after opening the week up 0.67%. It is the second largest fall registered by the indicator in the month, losing only to the low of 3.78% on September 8, one day after the coup acts on Independence Day.

With today’s performance, the dollar now accumulates gains of 4.88% against the real in September and 4.54% in 2021. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, records losses in both periods: 7.29% in the month and 7.47% in the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

World prefers dollar…

The signal from the Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States) that it may start to reduce the stimulus to the economy as early as November, with the possibility of an increase in interest rates — today close to zero — sooner than expected, has boosted yields on US government bonds, with rates above 1.5%.

This higher return on US bonds supports the dollar around the world, which explains the sequence of rallies against the real.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the market reacted to the approval by the National Congress of the bill that creates the bases for the institution of the new Bolsa Família, called Auxílio Brasil, with investors still in doubt about the government’s ability to respect the ceiling of spending.

The dollar is still the world’s security currency, so any internal noise, political or fiscal, boosts the currency.

Bruno Mori, from Planejar, on Reuters

… And abroad pulls Ibovespa

If the fears of a default by the Chinese developer Evergrande were not enough, China also started to worry investors about energy supply issues, since restrictions on the use of coal were already beginning to impact some sectors of the country’s industry. This ended up weighing on the actions of Brazilian metal exporters, such as Vale and Usiminas, which contributed to the Ibovespa’s fall today.

The drop in US and European stock exchanges added pressure, with the combination of high inflation and expectations of higher interest rates weighing on the prospects of business and local consumers.

(With Reuters)