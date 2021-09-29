Dolores frustrates Pilar’s plan and asks to marry Tonico · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will thwart Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) plan and decide to team up with Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in In Times of the Emperor. Kidnapped at the door of the church by the doctor, the youngest will ask to be released to marry the villain in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Unhappy with the arranged marriage and feeling guilty about her sister’s fate, Samuel’s ex-fiancee (Michel Gomes) will think of a way to stop the ceremony.

With the help of Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues), she will kidnap Dolores in a cart. The two will be chased by Eudoro (José Dumont) and henchmen in the scenes planned to air from Friday (1st).

The health worker will be out of luck, and the cart will get stuck. Luísa’s former employee (Mariana Ximenes) will tell her sister that they must flee on foot before their father catches them.

João Miguel JR/TV Globo

Dolores is going to marry Tonico

However, the bride will surprise her sister. “No, I don’t! Leave me, Pilar! Help! Let go of me, Pilar! I don’t want to run away! Leave me,” Dolores will demand. At that moment, Eudoro will come to the pair: “Didn’t you hear what she said? Let go of my daughter.” Dead end and devastated, the doctor will free the girl.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

