Dona Herminia sent word! Partnership by Cláudio Filé wins samba by São Clemente in honor of actor Paulo Gustavo

São Clemente chose the samba-enredo by Cláudio Filé, James Bernardes, Arlindinho Neto, Braguinha, Colaço, Marcus, Lopes, Caio, Tinguinha, Danilo, Gustavinho, Kaike Vinicius and Igor Leal to honor actor Paulo Gustavo at Carnival in 2022. The school will take the plot “Minha vida é uma play” to Avenida, which will be developed by carnival artist Tiago Martins. The author of the plot is Milton Cunha. * LISTEN HERE TO SAMBA-ENREDO DA SÃO CLEMENTE FOR 2022

“It was very easy to play the samba. He (Paulo Gustavo) was a meteor. Left many examples. Its flags of diversity, charity, humanity. We managed to take his joy and put it on samba. Samba is very emotional. The chorus in the middle speaks of Dona Hermínia and in the second part of the work it speaks of the family and touches everyone a lot.”, said composer Cláudio Filé, in an interview on the website CARNIVALESCO.

Milton Cunha talked about developing a plot again, but made it clear that he is still a TV Globo commentator and not a carnival. “This return is to kill a longing. As I had the idea, I waited for the school to come up with the plot, I stayed with mine and then the president said it was me. It’s a universe that interests me a lot. Comedy, we are in the realm of debauchery, characters of popular culture. I love. It’s my beach!. I just had to discover the bias so I wouldn’t be sad, it’s about the disappearance of a great Brazilian icon. I discover the party in heaven with Dercy, Othello, Costinha. He is in heaven, in joy and returns to the São Clemente parade. He is enthroned the comedian of the millennium. From 2000 until now, he is the great Brazilian comedian. The greats of the 20th century welcome him to heaven and welcome Paulo Gustavo”, explained Milton Cunha.

The announcement was made on video recorded with Dea Lucia, mother of Paulo Gustavo, and president Renato Almeida Gomes.

“First of all, I want to thank São Clemente for this tribute to my son. Wherever he is he is happy. We will all be on Avenida da Sapucaí with Paulo Gustavo present at São Clemente”, he said.

The president of São Clemente, Renato Almeida Gomes, spoke about the school’s relationship with the family of actor Paulo Gustavo. “We already had a plot ready. Milton gave me a call, said that Paulo Gustavo was an interesting plot and I said I would do it with the permission of the family. Paulo Gustavo’s sister and mother were sensational. Milton made a nice plot, be very happy with the sambas”.

Artist debuts in Grupo Especial as carnival

Debuting as a carnival artist at Grupo Especial, Tiago Martins told what he is feeling. “It’s a huge expectation. Anxiety is consuming me little by little. From the moment the school invites me to be a carnival, my mind changes and I start to have several ideas. Being a solo carnival is a very big responsibility. I owe this school too much and I have a big parade to do. I’m hugging too tightly. I have been working at São Clemente for ten years. Since I was 18 years old I’ve been working on the carnival. Our plot for 2022 is irreverent, very innovative, the height of Paulo Gustavo. We’re going to take a big tribute of his size. Paulo was a joy and we need that”, said the artist.

Now, interpreter Leozinho Nunes will have Maninho as his partner in the sound car. To the website CARNIVALESCO, he spoke of rapport with his friend. “Maninho has been with me since 2012. We entered the sound car together. He never said no to anything in our partnership. The credit is his for the effort and love he gave to the school. The school looks at this a lot. We receive love, affection and harassment when necessary. It is one of the best vintages that São Clemente has had in its history”.

“Very happy to be able to sing for my pavilion, my house. Leozinho has great communication and stage presence”, added Maninho.

brothers couple

Brothers, Jack and Vinicius are going to dance together at Grupo Especial, on São Clemente, next year. The duo spoke about the emotion of returning to work and the partnership. “We’ve already started with rehearsals, because we’re starting at school and we need to know samba and choreograph some things. With the chosen samba, we’ll take another step. We have a very nice differential which is our degree of kinship. Paulo Gustavo, like São Clemente, also has a very strong family side,” said the master of ceremonies.

“It is a huge gratitude to come back and have hope for Carnival. We are overjoyed and confident that everything is going through with advances in vaccination. The carnival is still in suspense, let’s sit calmly”, completed the flag-bearer.