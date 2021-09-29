‘Dona Herminia sent word!’ São Clemente chooses the samba that will honor Paulo Gustavo! Listen to the chorus! | famous

If it depends on the winning samba-song, São Clemente will arrive in Sapucaí with the composition in honor of Paulo Gustavo at Carnaval 2022. With the title of ‘Dona Herminia sent word!’ , it was created by 13 authors: Cláudio Filé, James Bernardes, Arlindinho Neto, Braguinha, Colaço, Marcus, Lopes, Caio, Tinguinha, Danilo, Gustavinho, Kaike Vinicius and Igor Leal. Secure Sapucaí!!!!

The plot -Minha Vida é Uma Peça- is by the carnival artist Milton Cunha. The synopsis brings the first sector as “The Heaven of PG”, which in the definition is “a paradise of goodness, fraternity, kindness and…. Sculpting. Yes”. Then comes “Hermínia Amaral” about the character who marked the artist’s career. Keep heart!

Hear the chorus of the winning samba-plot!!

Dona Herminia sent word!

And the fans of Paulo Gustavo were like? HOTTEST HOTTEST!

❤️Look how beautiful the lyrics of the samba ‘Dona Hermínia sent a warning!’ 🥁🎼

Irreverence called me, I will

immortal is our relationship

The blessing I give you, in a gesture of love

For the audience to vibrate, laugh, rave

In the next scene, in the foreground

Not just Marcelina, not just Juliano

Announcing the mother of every Brazilian

Mrs. Herminia sent word that she can

Sambar on the avenue and say on foot

woman with woman, how are you?

The thing is to love someone

Example of attitude for a new generation

Friendship current always at high voltage

Will glue my broken heart

I’m the first audience

Divine ‘idea’, I gave light to your glow

our life is a piece

thanks to you my son

They are Clement, those who love, who care, who feel

Showing the faces of our people

“Laughing is resisting, moving on”