‘Dona Herminia sent word!’ São Clemente chooses the samba that will honor Paulo Gustavo! Listen to the chorus! | famous

If it depends on the winning samba-song, São Clemente will arrive in Sapucaí with the composition in honor of Paulo Gustavo at Carnaval 2022. With the title of ‘Dona Herminia sent word!’, it was created by 13 authors: Cláudio Filé, James Bernardes, Arlindinho Neto, Braguinha, Colaço, Marcus, Lopes, Caio, Tinguinha, Danilo, Gustavinho, Kaike Vinicius and Igor Leal. Secure Sapucaí!!!!
The plot -Minha Vida é Uma Peça- is by the carnival artist Milton Cunha. The synopsis brings the first sector as “The Heaven of PG”, which in the definition is “a paradise of goodness, fraternity, kindness and…. Sculpting. Yes”. Then comes “Hermínia Amaral” about the character who marked the artist’s career. Keep heart!
Hear the chorus of the winning samba-plot!!
Dona Herminia sent word!
And the fans of Paulo Gustavo were like? HOTTEST HOTTEST!
❤️Look how beautiful the lyrics of the samba ‘Dona Hermínia sent a warning!’ 🥁🎼
Irreverence called me, I will
immortal is our relationship
The blessing I give you, in a gesture of love
For the audience to vibrate, laugh, rave
In the next scene, in the foreground
Not just Marcelina, not just Juliano
Announcing the mother of every Brazilian
Mrs. Herminia sent word that she can
Sambar on the avenue and say on foot
woman with woman, how are you?
The thing is to love someone
Example of attitude for a new generation
Friendship current always at high voltage
Will glue my broken heart
I’m the first audience
Divine ‘idea’, I gave light to your glow
our life is a piece
thanks to you my son
They are Clement, those who love, who care, who feel
Showing the faces of our people
“Laughing is resisting, moving on”
Paulo Gustavo forever!