Donations are delivered to Transitory House





Details Created on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 07:45

Last Monday (27/09), Unimed Ponta Grossa, through the Donate Amor e Alimentos campaign, delivered donations to Casa Transitória Fabiana de Jesus.

Collection – With the amount collected between June and August 2021, from the voluntary financial contribution from the cooperating doctors, which is intended for social and environmental responsibility projects, the cooperative purchased products for the preparation of the traditional soup made by the institution, which gives support to the community for 60 years, in Ponta Grossa (PR).

Products – The following were donated:

40kg of rice

20 kg of carrots

20 kg of sweet potato

20 kg of parsley potato

20 kg of cassava

20kg of broccoli

10 kg of cabbage

20kg of zucchini

20 kg of onion

2kg of green scent

10 kg of beet

30 kg of sassami

Cooking oil and tomato paste

about the campaign – The Donate Amor e Alimentos campaign began in April 2020 and was an internal mobilization among employees and cooperating doctors, in favor of needy communities that are being affected by the crisis generated by Covid-19. (Unimed Ponta Grossa Press)