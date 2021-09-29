Dubai prepares to host Expo 2020 with pavilions from 191 countries

On October 1st, Dubai opens the doors of Expo 2020 to millions of people around the world a year late due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The theme of this edition of the international exhibition is “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future” (in free translation) and the more than 200 pavilions in the program are aligned and divided into three pillars: sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

Each of the pavilions features prominent content from 191 countries, as well as others created especially to celebrate the theme in the coming months. Until March 31, 2022, the Universal Exposition will have more than 60 daily events.

Among them are sports practices and/or outdoor wellness activities, concerts, theatrical performances, art installations, workshops, lectures, dance performances, festivals, parades, business conferences and various gastronomic experiences in more than 200 restaurants on site.

The attractions must have the superlative and futuristic characteristics that are already the face of Dubai, for example, a band of robots that will present the works of Beethoven.

The UAE pavilion at Expo 2020, designed by Spanish artist Santiago Calatrava Image: Disclosure

The event will highlight the cultural and aesthetic ties between the Hispanic and Arab world Image: Disclosure

The architecture and design should also impress — only the UAE pavilion forms a falcon in the air, a unique design by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, while there will also be an animated 3D sculpture depicting an equinox created by Briton Mat Collishaw in another of the pavilions.

The Expo 2020 Brazilian pavilion is located in the area dedicated to sustainability and should recreate the Amazon River basin to discuss the topic through exhibitions and lectures. There will also be a restaurant, a café and a souvenir shop for the event in the area.

A daily ticket costs US$27.43 (about R$149 at today’s rate), but you can purchase a pass to accompany the Expo every day during the month of October for the same price as part of the special opening promotion of the schedule. There are also other more expensive entry options that offer VIP services during the Universal Exposition, such as a lounge, concierge and priority access to business events.