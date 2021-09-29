Duda Reis supports Pétala Barreiros amid controversies with Lívia Andrade

Duda Reis used social media, this Tuesday, September 28, to express support for Barreiros Petal, who is in a fight with the ex Marcos Araújo and the manager’s current girlfriend, Livia Andrade.

“My princess, we don’t always understand the reasons why we go through certain things, but you and I believe there is a greater purpose in all of this. In some situations, we can’t immediately see the meaning of certain turmoil, but I’m here to tell you that you inspire and inspired many women to get out of abusive relationships and that you will be very happy still! You don’t even deserve 1/10 of what you’re going through, and I sympathize with you, always,” wrote Duda, who filed a police report against Nego do Borel accusing him of domestic violence.

Duda continued: “You are a lioness and I admire you a lot, I am here with you and I hope that all the people who try to harm you set you free (which is what you deserve to be after years of living in chaos). You are a butterfly, metamorphosis and you will go through it masterfully! Fear is no longer part of us. You encouraged me in many moments to be strong when I no longer believed in my strength. You make a lot of women not give up. It’s beautiful to see how much you fight for your family and it’s sad to see what certain people do to you and your entire home. You are a great mother, a great woman and a warrior.”

Duda also praised Yanka Barreiros, who has taken a stand in favor of Sister Petala. “I take my hat off to the sister you are. Sister, aunt, daughter. That everyone could have a ‘Yanka’ in life. God knows how to choose the right people for each family. Don’t shut up, I’m with you all! ‘Be strong and brave, don’t be afraid and don’t be discouraged’. You exude vigor and ascendancy,” he wrote.

LÍVIA ANDRADE DETONES PETAL IN AN INTERVIEW

Livia Andrade spoke with Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, to answer controversial questions about the relationship with the businessman Marcos Araújo. In the interview, the presenter told why Lívia decided to accompany her boyfriend during the DNA test of the son of Barreiros Petal, last week.

She made a point of praising her boyfriend: “I met him at the worst moment of his life and he proved to be a wonderful person, which must be why everyone wants to get close to him.”

And as for the criticism he received, he made it clear that he rules his own life and even said he would not victimize himself. When talking about Pétala Barreiros, she didn’t spare words: “Maternity doesn’t change anyone’s character. You are buying a pirated product”.

Léo Dias wanted to know why she accompanied her boyfriend when he went for the DNA test. For this she explained that the problem started much earlier.

“I wasn’t involved in this controversy now. I got involved at the end of last year, where I ended up on various gossip sites accusing me of stealing a used sneaker that wasn’t even my number. Also, later she gave an interview accusing me of having been pivotal in the end of the relationship. She accuses me of stealing used sneakers and destroying a family, all with a baby in her arms. From that moment on I was involved in a big mess of a story that wasn’t mine. Today she is mine… This news of the separation only gained notoriety because they used me. This is clear and just don’t see who doesn’t want to.

Since I know myself for people, for being independent. We are already taxed like this ‘a woman is only successful if she has a man behind her. That’s why I never wanted any man to be on my side so they wouldn’t think that guy was playing me, doing everything for me. I threw myself to work to achieve my things in addition to preserving the people who are on my side. We have a lot of praise, but we have a lot of criticism. And I learned to deal with it. Who’s with me if it’s not public… so much so that I’ve never had a relationship with anyone public.

“You were used to focus this news,” said the journalist.

“They only gained notoriety because they used me. She used me to show up, put my name. This to me is very clear. And why would I remain silent? Am I a woman to keep silent? Why stay calm, to please her, please a hypocritical society?”.

Lívia explained why she attended the exam accompanied by a security guard: “I’m afraid of my grandfather and grandmother (Petal’s parents). I’m scared of the family. I’m afraid of this setup and this evil.”

Léo Dias then explained that Pétala’s parents are involved in several processes. His father, Altemir Barreiro, was arrested in 2011 for stealing more than 25 jewelry stores to invest in the country duo Dudu di Valença and Rodrigo, who formed with his brother Altair. The columnist also informed that Eunice Maria, Pétala’s mother admitted having 4 different CPFs and that she used the documents to open companies and buy vehicles. Léo also said that Petal is facing a lawsuit for using a false CPF.

As a result, Lívia justified herself: “I’m afraid because to what extent is a human being capable of reaching fame? For engagement. People are doing everything. Inventing things and creating a subject for engagement, to become famous. For me this is dangerous. When we see back there that a couple robbed jewelry to invest in their career and record CDs… then we see how much a dream costs. How far a human being is trying to be famous.

People started warning me to be careful. I screwed up a plan. It’s like I stole the goose that lays the golden eggs. Today I take a risk. I screwed up a life plan, I screwed up a family plan. Today I run the risk of my life.”

UNDERSTAND THE CONTROVERSY OF LÍVIA ANDRADE, PÉTALA BARREIROS AND MARCOS ARAÚJO

The end of 2020 was the stage for a story that gains new chapters and developments every day. Among those involved are Pétala Barreiros, businessman Marcos Araújo, owner of AudioMix, and Lívia Andrade.

It all started when Pétala used her social networks and made her situation public to expose reports of her marriage to Marcos and the businessman’s current neglect of his two children.

The 22-year-old girl reported abuse suffered in the relationship, both physical and psychological, in addition to Araújo’s disregard for his financial and emotional responsibility towards the children.

Petal said that she was prohibited from being able to study, work and even have a bank account in her name. She and Marcos started to bond when Petal was just 14 years old, and they parted in 2016, getting back together sometime later. The marriage broke up again, due to betrayals and mistreatment. The businessman would have questioned the paternity of his youngest son with Petal.

In a book released this year, Barreiros details the abuses of the relationship. In the last days of the year, a print of Petal was leaked on the internet, in which the young woman pointed out that Lívia Andrade would be at her house with Marcos. From there, the discussion started.

After Barreiros exposed in his stories videos, photos, prints and images accusing Marcos for the situation and abandoning him with his children, the businessman also shared a series of vouchers on his Instagram claiming to shoulder his paternal responsibilities.

And it didn’t take long for Lívia to speak up too. The presenter recorded a series of stories denying having been a lover in any situation and exposed the life of Petal. He mentioned the last, robbery of the jewelry store made by the girl’s father, commented that Petal would have been involved with Marcos while he was still married to another woman. “She was a lover, she separated, then came back, and now she’s involving me in this story.”

The young woman then moved the networks by sharing audios from the children asking the father to visit them. Petal also posted a video in which she appears crying after being assaulted and bitten by Marcos.

Answer comes and goes…and processes too. Lívia Andrade filed a defamation lawsuit against Pétala, while the young woman asked for protective measures against Marcos.

Lívia shared a repudiation note in which she claims to be single and not condone with any type of attack on a woman, but she also does not accept her name being involved in unrealistic accusations. The famous was heavily criticized on the internet, as the public claimed that the actress had no empathy and serority with Pétala Barreiros, accusing the young woman of having been malicious when she was only 14 years old and staying by the side of the businessman.

Due to the processes, Pétala is prohibited from using Marcos’ name on the networks, subject to a fine of R$5,000.

Marcos, on the other hand, lost some of the names linked to his company, such as Alok, Gusttavo Lima and Mateus and Kauan.

