Dynho says he wanted to vote for Dayane and the pair discuss

Dayane Mello and Dynho Alves discussed during the formation of the second farm in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The model was dissatisfied after the dancer said that his vote would actually go to her, but that he couldn’t indicate her because she’s in the stall.

Dynho voted for Aline and apologized to the ex-panicat and told her colleague that she could return the vote without any problems. Then he went on to talk about Dayane, for whom his vote would go before the formation of the stall.

“She vetoed me in the remaining one of the game with Rodrigo Faro, so this week she managed to enter the stall, get rid of the votes and get rid of my vote too. And, really, if you want to vote for me, you can vote for me too. […] Unfortunately, she managed to escape. I expected a position from you when you took me out of Rodrigo Faro’s game, just like you always ask people for a position,” justified Dynho.

“You’ve had the whole week to talk to me. You don’t need to talk about me, talk about your vote. You don’t have to talk, I don’t want to. I’m not your vote, so talk about your vote,” Dayane replied.

The pawn said that his speech was directed at the model at the time, and Dayane countered saying that he would vote for several people, but that he would not talk about the others during his speech. Dynho insisted that he expected a placement from Dayane after the peoa pulled him out of a dynamic with Rodrigo Faro.

“You didn’t vote for me? I took you out of the test,” Dayane reacted. “You voted me to eliminate, my love, what was I going to do?”, he asked.

Dynho then questioned why Dayane hugged him and said they were fine after being voted for by him in the first swidden formation.

“And you can’t vote? Even if you give a hug? Everyone makes up, kisses, hugs, fights and now you can’t vote, is that it?”, said the former Gran Fratello.

“For me it was an embrace of falsehood then,” Dynho said.

“That’s what you think,” Dayane countered.

The dancer spoke again that he was bothered by Dayane’s quick reaction during the “Hora do Faro” game, which earned prizes for the participants. According to Dynho, Dayane responded very quickly to his name when he needed to exclude a pawn from the game.

“Do you know why? You don’t want to get burned with anyone, you want to make the line with everyone,” finished Dynho.

Dayane laughed and Adriane Galisteu followed the vote.