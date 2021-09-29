Eder loses ground with Crespo and has uncertain future in São Paulo after promising start | São Paulo

Although he has a contract until the end of 2022, Eder’s future at São Paulo for the next season is uncertain. The striker has been little used by Hernán Crespo and sees his space dwindling after the arrivals of Argentinians Rigoni and Calleri.

When hired by Tricolor, at the end of March, Eder was one of the board’s bets on a world-renowned striker, with the experience of having defended clubs such as Inter Milan and the Italian national team.

And Eder’s start was even promising. Right on its debut, on April 10, one of the five goals in the victory over São Caetano was his. In the first ten games, almost all coming off the bench, there were four goals scored.

Eder has lost ground in recent weeks and has been playing little for São Paulo

At one point in the season, Eder even had the best average of goals per match among the Tricolor squad. It looked like he would own the position to act alongside Luciano.

However, things changed with the arrival of Argentinian Emiliano Rigoni and later with a strain on his right thigh in early July.

Eder spent a month in treatment, and during this period Rigoni lived one of his best moments with the São Paulo shirt, with four goals in his teammate’s seven games without.

As soon as he returned from the injury, it was thought that Eder would return to the team to play alongside Rigoni, since Luciano was also injured. But that’s not what happened. Crespo insisted on the duo Pablo and Rigoni.

Luciano then recovered from a thigh problem and Eder had even fewer opportunities. Since being at Crespo’s disposal on 17 August, the striker has only taken to the field three times and has been on the bench for six more.

Of all these games, Eder started in only one – in the elimination for Fortaleza, in the Copa do Brasil. The player played in the first 45 minutes, was not highlighted and was substituted. Since then, it has not been used anymore.

With no opportunities, Eder did not hide his dissatisfaction from the technical committee and management. Publicly, both Crespo and the directors say the player will still be important this season and say they understand the striker’s sentiment.

At 12 min of the 1st half – Éder do São Paulo headed goal against Chapecoense

Despite this backing, Eder knows the odds can be even slimmer when Calleri is 100% physically. The striker is one of the most loved by the fans and must have a sequence to prove the effort made by the club to hire him.

In addition to Luciano, Rigoni and Calleri, Eder sees Marquinhos in front of him. In the last two games, the young man left the bench, unlike the veteran.

The unfavorable scenario could make Eder’s link with São Paulo to be shortened at the end of this season. In 23 games for Tricolor, the striker has scored five goals.

