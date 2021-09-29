Electric Peugeot e-208 GT 2022 is launched for R$ 244,990 in Brazil

Expected in Brazil since the normal 208 lineup was launched a year ago, the new Peugeot e-208 GT is finally launched in the country, becoming the company’s first purely electric option in our market. It will be offered in a single version, for R$ 244,990 and with sales only in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo at this first moment – ​​just like other brands did during the launch of their electric models.

The Peugeot e-208 GT was the French brand’s second series production electric car, starting sales in Europe shortly after the e-2008. And, just as it was with the compact SUV, it soon took on an important role, with almost 20% share in sales and helped propel the hatch to leadership in several markets.



40 Photos

Imported from Europe, it arrives with prices in the same range as the main competitors, such as Nissan Leaf (R$ 279,990), Fiat 500e (R$ 239,990) and Mini Cooper SE (R$ 239,990). Although the brand has not revealed the expected sales volume, Peugeot bets that it will be one of the best-selling electric cars in the country.

The new model is built on the modular CMP platform, which was born ready for electrification. Thus, the new 208 was born with this electric version already in the plans. In practice, this means that the new e-208 GT has characteristics typical of an electric model, and not an adaptation of thermal models with some competitors. This is reflected in the maintenance of the same measurements, with 4.05 meters in length, 1.96 m in width, 1.43 m in height and a wheelbase of 2.53 m. In terms of weight, it has 1,530 kg against the 1,178 kg of the 208 Griffe.

Obviously, in place of the 1.6 aspirated 118 hp it brings an electric motor that generates 136 hp and 26.5 kgfm of torque, sent to the front wheels. According to the WLTP test used in Europe, it has a range of 340 km with its 50 kWh battery pack and Peugeot declares a 0 to 100 km/h of 8.3 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 150 km /H. During the official presentation, Peugeot cited that depending on the use, “autonomy can reach 400 km”.

When recharging the battery, the e-208 GT can use the portable charger included with the car, using a 110V or 220V outlet, which can take up to 16 hours. Using a 7.4 kW Weg wallbox (which will be offered at the brand’s dealerships), a recharge of up to 80% happens in 6 hours, while the 22 kW wallbox reduces this time to 4 hours, but requires a three-phase network. The car can also use one of the 100kW ultra-fast charging stations, where the car recovers 80% of its full charge in 30 minutes. Like every European car, it uses Type 2 standard sockets (CCS 2 for ultra-fast recharging).

With the exception of the engine and the way you get the power to run, the e-208 is just like a 208 Griffe. It has a digital instrument panel with a 10″ display, a multimedia center with a 7″ screen, full-LED headlights and flashlights, six airbags, digital and automatic air conditioning, rain and light sensors, front and rear parking sensors , cruise control, stay in lane assistant, 16” diamond alloy wheels, leather-covered seats and steering wheel, electric parking brake, automatic emergency braking, panoramic roof, wireless charger for smartphones and more.

The Peugeot e-208 GT arrives in Brazil for R$ 244,990 and pre-sale starts today, offered at only two dealerships in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo that were prepared to make sales and serve customers in the after-sales. The brand promises to expand the offer to Brasília, Curitiba, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Sul until the beginning of 2022.

The first 20 customers will receive the 7.4 kW wallbox free of charge, but the installation will be charged separately. The brand still promises to launch another electric car in Brazil this year, the e-Expert van.