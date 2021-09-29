Emergency aid: Government is considering extending benefit until April 2022 | Policy

Amidst the difficulties to enable the creation of the Brazil Aid , a social program that will replace the Bolsa Família , a federal government source told the Value that the possibility of extending the payment of the emergency aid until April 2022 . The hammer, however, has not yet been hit.

“Studies always exist. We are evaluating [essa prorrogação do auxílio emergencial até abril de 2022], but there is no definition,” said a government aide who is accompanying the negotiations.

The alternative began to be analyzed in the midst of the impasse to find a solution to the precatories and the difficulties in enacting the income tax reform at the Senate.

Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro had signaled that aid could be extended. In a speech in the interior of Bahia, after the delivery of rural titles, he said that the difficulties imposed by the pandemic aggravated the social situation, causing inflation and loss of income.

“We have to work, yes, to serve those who have not yet returned to the labor market. Brazil is large, Brazil is prosperous. We have a rich country and we can serve the most needy for some time.” (In collaboration with Matheus Schuch, from Brasília)