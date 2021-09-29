Enel Ceará is the 5th in the country in complaints for changes in user registration

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), which maintains a contract with the Regulatory Agency of the State of Ceará (Arce), decided harden the oversight of energy distributors across the country, with emphasis in the change of ownership, given the growing number of complaints. According to Aneel’s ranking in the category of complaints for registration change, the Enel Distribution Ceará appears in 5th place in the national survey.

The Agency’s Office emphasizes that the most observed cases that violate current regulations are, precisely, the charge of third-party debts and the requirement documentation without normative provision. Another point highlighted is that which refers to the establishment of non-legal criteria for the acceptance of documentation that proves ownership or possession of the property.

This year, Aneel found increased discontent by consumers when changing the names of those responsible for the account. In this context, Arce received an official letter, sent by Aneel, pointing out guidelines.

“Operators have the habit of linking previous debts to the address of the consumer unit, and not to the CPF of the tenant, preventing new people from occupying the property”, says, in a statement, the energy coordinator of the Cearense Agency, Dickson Araújo.

Also according to him, with the support and demand of Aneel, companies will have to change this service and adapt to the requirements, otherwise they may be fined by state and municipal regulatory agencies. “For now, it’s a warning”, stresses the Arce analyst.

Arce is responsible, through a target contract signed with Aneel, for the technical, operational and commercial inspection of the energy distributor in Ceará, since 1999. In 2010, Aneel also started to delegate to Arce the inspection activities of generation services, according to the cooperation agreement. Such responsibilities cause Arce to record and mediate numerous inquiries from consumers, including change of ownership.

According to data consolidated by Aneel, given the problems pointed out in the change of ownership, in 2020, the top five energy distributors in Brazil, which make up the ranking of complaints for registration change (change of ownership), are: Light (Rio of January), with 1,307; Enel Distribuição Rio de Janeiro, with 1,247; Enel Distribuição São Paulo, with 1,147; Cemig-D (Minas Gerais), with 951; and Enel Distribuição Ceará, with 681.

In 2021, until September 1st, the ranking follows the same pattern: Light (Rio de Janeiro), with 1,195; Enel Distribuição Rio de Janeiro, with 1,126; Enel Distribuição São Paulo, with 974; Cemig-D (Minas Gerais), with 470; and Enel Distribuição Ceará, with 444.

Enel points out reduction

In a statement, the distributor states that, “in relation to the ranking, compared to the same period of the previous year, there was a 70% reduction in the number of complaints regarding the change of ownership made to the regulatory body”.

“The company also informs that it is constantly reviewing its procedures to continue seeking better service to its customers,” he concludes.

