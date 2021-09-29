Engie, M.Dias Branco and Westwing announce acquisitions, Ambev raises prices; Petrobras, Vale and more highlights

(Paulo Fridman/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The news this Wednesday (29) in the corporate scene is busy, with attention to acquisitions made by M. Dias Branco, Westwing and Engie, Vale informing the market that all 39 employees who were in the Totten underground mine, in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, were rescued, in addition to news of rising product prices by Ambev. Check out more highlights:

According to information from Folha de S. Paulo, Ambev, owner of brands such as Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Bohemia and Stella Artois, increased the price of beers.

According to the report with restaurant owners in São Paulo, as of Friday (1), there will be an increase of 5% to 6% in draft beer and beers, including disposable packaging. Other press releases to which the report had access speak of transfers from this Monday (27) or from Saturday (2).

The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) confirmed the price increase and states that the readjustment should come in line with the inflation accumulated in the last 12 months, around 10%.

According to Credit Suisse, the news is positive, supporting the industry’s pricing power to mitigate headwinds for 2022. “Prices vary across channels, brands, packages and regions, noting AmBev’s more flexible approach to launch,” evaluate the analysts.

M.Days White (MDIA3)

M. Dias Branco, leader in the biscuit and pasta markets, announced this Tuesday that it has signed a contract for the acquisition of Latinex for an initial price of R$ 180 million, which may reach up to R$ 272 million upon fulfillment of targets set out in the agreement .

According to a relevant fact, Latinex reinforces M. Dias’ presence in ‘healthy food’ (healthy food) and snacks, in addition to marking its entry into the seasoning, sauces and condiments segments.

Westwing (WEST3)

On Tuesday, Westwing signed a memorandum of understanding for the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Zarpo, an online travel agency. The company works with in partnership with hotels, resorts, inns and airlines. The value of the operation was not disclosed.

According to Westwing, Zarpo works through a model based on three main pillars: curation, attractive prices and excellence in service level.

“The acquisition of Zarpo (through the completion of the operation) is another important step in our strategy to expand into lifestyle categories with great adherence to our mission: To inspire each person to discover more beauty in their lives”, says the company in fact relevant.

Through this strategy, Westwing intends to continue the journey of addressable market expansion that allows it to conquer new customers through commercial synergies between the platforms and better serve the base of more than 9 million registered users at Westwing.

Engie Energias Complementares Participações, controlled by Engie’s Brazilian operation, announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Assu Sol Geração de Energia SPE, the company that owns the Assú Sol Photovoltaic Complex project, in Rio Grande do Norte, according to a statement.

The total value of the operation is up to R$41.25 million, with payments made in accordance with milestones related to the project’s development schedule.

According to the statement, the project has an estimated total installed capacity of up to 750 megawatts (MW) and will be developed in the same region where the company operates, since 2017, the Usina Fotovoltaica Assú V.

Vale informed the market that all 39 employees who were at the Totten underground mine, in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, are already on the surface. The rescue was completed safely and everyone is doing well, said the miner.

“Bringing our 39 safe and healthy employees home was our top priority and we are happy that our emergency plan worked to achieve this result. Everyone is safe now and deserves our deep respect for their perseverance,” said Eduardo Bartolomeo, president of Vale. The CEO congratulated the rescue team and met the employees in Sudbury.

Employees were at the mine for the Sunday shift when damage to the axle rendered the usual transport system (a kind of elevator) inoperative. Employees left the mine with the support of Vale’s rescue team through a secondary exit ladder system.

Still on the company’s radar are ore prices. Commodity futures recovered part of the losses after the fall earlier this week, despite the worsening of energy shortages in China, which reinforces expectations of lower steel production in the country.

In Singapore, iron ore futures rose 1.5% to $114.45 a ton at 3:28 pm local time, after falling 7.4% on Tuesday, while prices in China advanced 2.4%. Steel futures also closed higher in Shanghai.

AES Brazil (AESB3)

AES Brasil informed, in a statement to the market, that it raised R$ 1.12 billion in a subsequent share offering.

AES Brasil, which has the US energy company AES Corp as its main shareholder, announced the sale of 93 million new shares for R$12 each, a discount of almost 11% compared to the previous day’s closing, of BRL 13.48.

The shares will begin trading on the São Paulo Stock Exchange on September 30, he informed. The company intends to use the proceeds to finance the growth of its renewable energy portfolio.

AES Brasil currently operates hydro, wind and solar power plants in Brazil, with a total installed capacity of 4.4 GW.

Investment banks Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, Credit Suisse Brasil, Santander and HSBC coordinated the offer.

Eletrobras informed that the total amount of credit that the company will receive from the Fuel Consumption Account (CCC) in the amount of R$ 2.67 billion was approved, after deliberations by Aneel.

The resolutions result from the end of eight inspection processes (1st and 2nd period) referring to Amazonas Energia, Ceron, Eletroacre and Boa Vista Energia, covering the period from July 2009 to April 2017, according to a company statement.

“It was established by Aneel that Eletrobras will receive this amount in 60 monthly installments, updated by the IPCA, with payment beginning foreseen in the 2022 CDE budget”, said the company.

The electricity company also stated that Aneel will inform the Ministry of Mines and Energy of the content of the decision.

Azul announced that it has ordered up to 10 Cessna Gran Caravan EX turboprop aircraft, from US company Textron TXT.N, for use by its subregional aviation subsidiary, Azul Conecta. The order involves five firm orders and five call options, the company said in a press release.

Two aircraft will arrive in Belo Horizonte on Oct. 6 and another three by the first quarter of 2022, Azul said. The planes are configured to carry up to nine passengers, in addition to two crew members.

Azul Conecta has 14 Cessna Gran Caravan, in addition to three cargo ships from the same manufacturer. The company flies to more than 25 destinations in the country and works to strengthen the connectivity of Azul’s air network.

Renova Energia’s board of directors approved the convening of an extraordinary general meeting on October 29 to resolve on the proposed merger of subsidiaries, pursuant to the merger protocol. If the transaction is approved, the company will incorporate Chipley SP, Espra Holding, CMNPAR Fifty-Four, SF 123 and five Centrais Eólicas Itapuã.

Petrobras announced to the market that on Tuesday it signed the lease agreement for the Regasification Terminal for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Bahia (TR-BA) with the American company Excelerate, in the amount of approximately R$ 102 million, effective until December 2023.

According to the state-owned company, the initiative is an important step in the process of opening up and increasing the competitiveness of the natural gas segment in Brazil and is provided for in the Term of Commitment to Cessation (TCC) signed with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) for construction of a favorable environment for the entry of new investors in the sector.

With the conclusion of the negotiation, Excelerate is seeking, with the support of Petrobras, the transfer of licenses and authorizations necessary for the operation of a new regasification vessel on the TR-BA. As soon as the company is ready to operate, Petrobras will move its vessel with the same function that is in the TR-BA to the Pecém LNG Regasification Terminal, in Ceará.

The company also informed that the partner CNOOC Petroleum Brasil Ltda. (CNOOC) expressed its interest in exercising the option to purchase an additional 5% portion in the Transfer of Onerous Surplus Production Sharing Agreement for the Búzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

This purchase option was already provided for in the contract signed with the partners in the auction of the volume in excess of the Transfer of Rights Agreement for the Búzios field, carried out on November 6, 2019. The company is still awaiting the positioning of CNODC Brasil Petróleo and Gas Ltd. (CNODC).

The estimated amount to be received by Petrobras in cash at the closing of the operation for the portion of CNOOC, based on the US dollar at R$ 5.42, will be US$ 2.08 billion, as follows: (1) US$ 1.45 billion for compensation, subject to the adjustments provided for in the contract and; (ii) US$ 630 million for the reimbursement of the signing bonus, referring to the additional participation of CNOOC. The values ​​will be updated until the closing date of the transaction.

Still on the company’s radar, it announced that gas production in the Manati field, located in the Camamu Basin, in the State of Bahia, was halted due to the occurrence of a leak in the onshore portion of its export pipeline. The operation of the pipeline was interrupted and teams were mobilized to repair it, with a return expected by the end of this week.

Petrobras is the operator of the Manati field with a 35% stake, in partnership with Enauta Energia (45%), GeoPark (10%) and Petro Rio Coral Exploration Petrolífero (10%).

