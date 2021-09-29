Erasmus and Victor criticize Aline and are accused of biphobia

Fazenda 13 does not even give a break to internet users who love to comment on the daily lives of the participants. The targets of the time are Erasmo Viana and Victor Pecoraro, who criticized the kiss that Aline Mineiro gave to another prisoner colleague.

Critics were identified as biphobic on social networks. On Twitter, the administrators of the former Panicat profile reacted, sending a hint to Erasmo and Victor: “If two women can’t kiss because they have children watching, a straight couple can’t either. #AFazenda”, they wrote.

Understand the case:

In a conversation last Monday (27/09), Erasmo Viana and Victor Pecoraro analyzed the behavior of Aline Mineiro in the game.

“Aline is a real target. I love her, I love her, but she doesn’t know how to play”, began Victor. “I think she shot herself in the foot in those two weeks. First I think she shot herself hard in the foot by being compromised, when she drank she got burned cool”, continued the actor, who received the agreement of Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex, who increased the intensity of the criticism.

“This is also one of my reasons for voting. And another thing: at this other party she was also the same way, all perky, talking bitching with me. He looked at me with a look eating me up. She didn’t learn, old man”, said Erasmo, who criticized the relationship between Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello.

“Even her kissing another woman, it’s a bit of a disrespect, I think. Don’t you think?” asked the model. “If the guy accepts, it’s all right,” said Victor. “Still, bro. An unnecessary exhibition”, completed Erasmus at the time.

See Aline Mineiro’s team tweet: