Europe surpasses US and China and becomes the world’s biggest cryptocurrency market

(Christian Lue/Unsplash)

SAO PAULO – Europe is now the main market for digital currencies in the world, surpassing China and the United States.

According to a survey by the analysis house Chainalysis released this Tuesday (28), the region of Central, North and Western Europe (CNWE) registered the largest volume of cryptocurrency negotiations on the planet, with more than US$ 1 trillion in digital assets between July 2020 and June 2021.

The amount corresponds to a quarter of the global volume and reflected the growth of all categories of the cryptocurrency market in the region, with emphasis on decentralized finance projects (DeFi).

This segment is responsible for decentralized loan and brokerage protocols, among others, which run directly on intelligent contracts, without a controlling entity.

In second place are the United States (dark green line), followed by Southeast Asia and Central Asia (yellow), East Asia (pink) and Eastern Europe (blue). Latin America (green) is the second to last region, ahead only of the Middle East (grey) and Africa (orange).

The United Kingdom is the largest market in Europe, with US$ 170 billion in transactions in the period analyzed. Of these, almost half (49%) were allocated to DeFi protocols. Following are France, Germany, Holland and Switzerland.

The record volume does not only refer to purchase and sale transactions, but also to investments in general in the sector. According to Chainalysis, Europe became the main destination for institutional contributions, which soared from US$ 1.4 billion in July 2020 to US$ 46.3 billion in June this year, a growth of more than 32 times in one year.

Also according to the report, the countries analyzed show a prevalence of 25% to 30% of transactions with stablecoins, cryptocurrencies that have parity with fiat currencies, mainly the dollar. One of the exceptions was Monaco, where this type of asset took 39% of all transactions.

Interestingly, the most used cryptocurrency is not Bitcoin (BTC), but Ethereum (ETH). Transaction volume for ETH and wETH, a tokenized version of the currency, was the highest among all European countries. In Portugal, for example, around 70% of transactions involved some form of Ethereum.

Ethereum’s dominance has to do with the popularity of decentralized finance, as it is the main platform for such projects, even amid strong competition promised by rival solutions such as Binance Smart Chain, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA).

The numbers raised by Chainalysis corroborate the thesis that institutional investors have been giving preference to Ethereum over Bitcoin in recent months. In addition to the greater number of use cases provided by DeFi, funds that seek exposure to cryptocurrencies see in Ethereum a greater chance of appreciation and, consequently, of multiplying gains in the long term.

Invest in the most affordable cryptocurrency funds on the market: open a free XP account!

Related