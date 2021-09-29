Evolution! iPhone 13 mini passes camera tests and beats iPhone 12 Pro Max on DxOMark

DxOMark, just today (27) published the results of tests carried out with the iPhone 13 Pro cameras, pointing out significant improvements compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and standing out in the global ranking, reaching the TOP 5. Apparently, the improvements are not limited to the most advanced models of the new generation of Apple cell phones. The French portal also revealed its analysis of main and front cameras iPhone 13 mini, considered the “entry model” of the line, pointing out its pros and cons and which aspects big tech sought to optimize to bring the best possible photographic performance.









Curiosity

27 Sep



Curiosity

27 Sep

No shyness, the iPhone 13 mini boasted an overall high score of 130 in the camera rankings. At the level of observation, this positions the compact above all previous generation models, surpassing the advanced iPhone 12 Pro and matching the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but its significantly lower price is a tiebreaker. Analysis of the iPhone 13 mini’s front-facing camera also shows that the entry-level new-generation phone is more powerful than its predecessors in the Pro line. With an overall score of 99, the model is above all iPhone 12 variants and trumps others. compact, like the Samsung Galaxy S21. Remember that the iPhone 13 mini is equipped with a 12MP main camera with Sensor Shift optical stabilization and f/1.6 lens aperture, in addition to the ultra wide-angle lens with 12MP sensor and f/2.4 aperture. The set is capable of recording videos in up to 4K at 60 FPS and supports HDR with Dolby Vision.

pros and cons

The iPhone 13 mini’s camera set isn’t far from the photographic performance of the Pro models. Target exposure is equally accurate and color rendering doesn’t disappoint, especially when capturing different skin tones in varying light conditions. Reliable autofocus makes your user experience more agile. With the front-facing camera, few advantages are suppressed — the exposure is positively highlighted and the multiple sensors fitted below the infamous notch seem to deliver good depth estimation for bokeh shots. In videos, this lens offers good dynamic range and white balance seems to be inherited from the main set.





Samsung

27 Sep



economy and market

27 Sep

Rear cameras, on the other hand, have an annoying noise in low-light conditions, and dynamic range is limited in high-contrast scenes — a disadvantage shared with the iPhone 13 Pro. Sensor Shift isn’t as effective on extreme residual motion. Selfies also tend to show noise problems in high lighting and focus fixation can hurt objects at greater distances. There is a loss of detail in videos in low light that is made worse by having a high noise level.

Image samples

The captured photographs highlight the precise exposure and pleasing color rendering of the iPhone 13 mini. The level of detail seems to have increased compared to the iPhone 12 mini. On the left, you can see that there is information loss in the background with too much lighting; in the image on the right, the bokeh effect has good blur and the depth is acceptable.





In the image below, you can see the good exposure to the model and level of detail, but the dynamic range was limited by losing information from the scenario.





In the comparison below, we have an image captured by the front camera of the iPhone 13 mini on the left and an iPhone 13 Pro selfie on the right. It is possible to notice a greater presence of noise in the photograph taken by the compact cell phone, but the exposure and level of detail is not affected at first glance.

video sample

The iPhone 13 mini also broke records in its segment — in the premium cellphone video rankings, the device tops with its score of 117 and ties with global runner-up Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The sample below denotes accurate and stable exposure to the target, as well as offering a good dynamic range in the environment with multiple light sources. Noise, however, is present and can be even more disturbing in environments with less light.

What did you think of the iPhone 13 mini results? Worth your price? Comment your opinion!

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.