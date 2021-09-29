Exchange of messages shows that Sport was notified of irregularity by Pedro Henrique | sport

Sport was informed in advance of the possible irregularity of defender Pedro Henrique. This is what an exchange of messages between the board and members of the football department points to. The images show that the Brazilian Football Confederation system has notified the problem.

The report confirmed the veracity of the messages with three directors of Rubro-negro throughout this Tuesday.

Football Executive Felipe Albuquerque left the club on saturday. After the article was published, he sought out the ge to take a stand.

– I didn’t give the approval without first being supported by the club’s lawyers. I say I’m fit, everyone has to take responsibility. But I won’t admit that I put the responsibility that wasn’t mine.

Quoted in the messages, Luana Moreno, supervisor in the football department, was also approached, but chose not to take a stand. The then-deputy of football, Nelo Campos, who appears in the images, said he would make a statement during the week – he left office on Tuesday. Wanted by the report, Sport should not officially comment.

The system shown in the image above, shared in the exchange of messages, corresponds to a screen of what the CBF calls “Pre-Summary”. Clubs always have access to the platform during the pre-game, before establishing the list of related players for a match at the Brazilian Nationals. It’s the same where teams can see athletes suspended by yellow card, for example.

If it detects a situation that deserves the club’s attention, the system signals – as in the case of the message in relation to Pedro Henrique. But it does not prevent the use of the player.

The system was even created by CBF after the case of irregular squad of midfielder Héverton – which resulted in the relegation of Portuguesa. The implementation took place in 2015, at the request of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, then coach of Flamengo, so that CBF could help in verifying the “status” of cards and penalties from the STJD.

The information was clarified by the entity’s own advisors.

Messages about Pedro Henrique

The sequence of messages begins on August 22 – the date on which Pedro Henrique debuted for Sport, acting as a starter in the defeat to São Paulo.

At the time, an alert is reported in the register informing that the athlete participated for the maximum number of matches in the home club. This is the case of Internacional, in which the defender played five games and in two others, who did not leave the bench, he received a yellow card – which represented participation in seven matches.

In the conversation, the section with Article 11 of the Specific Regulation of Competitions is also displayed – in which the maximum number of allowed matches is determined. In addition to an explanation of what the CBF considers effective participation in a match.

The board requests that the summaries of the International that had the presence of Pedro Henrique be checked. The documents are sent by the executive Felipe Albuquerque, who then states:

“It’s fit”, in a message directed to the vice president of football at Sport, Nelo Campos.

Next, the department supervisor, Luana Moreno, confirms the information and adds:

“Yes! It’s fit. System error,”

On the same date, defender Pedro Henrique enters the field against São Paulo – acting during the 90 minutes. Then, it faces Chapecoense, Athletico and Fortaleza. The defender still appears in the summary of the confrontation with Atlético-MG, without leaving the bench.

Pedro Henrique’s problem, however, was made public only this Tuesday. Since receiving the suspicion of irregular performance of the defender, Sport called the team of lawyers in Rio de Janeiro to verify the story. The Superior Court of Sports Justice, in turn, has not yet received a denunciation of the case.

The Rubro-negro runs the risk of losing up to 17 points, according to Article 214 Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, the irregularity imposes:

“Loss of the maximum number of points attributed to a victory in the competition rules, regardless of the result of the match, competition or equivalent, and a fine of R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais) to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais). “

“I will not accept being held responsible”

Executive Felipe Albuquerque told the ge report that he had the club’s legal approval and will not accept being held responsible. He showed a letter signed by the deputy legal counsel of Leão, Rodrigo Guedes, sent to the president of the Pernambuco Football Federation (FPF-PE), Evandro Carvalho, reporting an error in the CBF system regarding Pedro Henrique and asking for rectification.

The document was sent on August 22 – the same day as the exchange of messages about Pedro Henrique.

“I didn’t give the approval without first being supported by the club’s lawyers. Nelo is aware that the lawyers have given the approval. I say I’m fit, everyone has to assume their responsibility. But I won’t admit that I put the responsibility that was not mine.” , said Felipe Albuquerque.

Check the document sent to the FPF: