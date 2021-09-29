Exclusive: KaBuM! must give away Gamer PCs valued at over half a million reais

Prize money should far exceed that of the Super Gamer Machine drawn last year

The Adrenaline team had access to a print with information about one of the upcoming promotions of the Kaboom! which, if confirmed, will be something really insane: nothing less than half a million reais in prizes.

Contextualizing: annually KaBuM! it carries out a promotion called “Super Machine”, in which a PC with the best in terms of configuration is assembled and raffled off for the store’s customers.

In 2021, the company built a PC Gamer with a PS5 attached, valued at R$ 100,000 – you can check all the details in this video.

The KaBuM! 2021: PC Gamer’s Half Million?

According to the screenshot we had access to, the promotion regulations show that this year they will be two prizes that, together, total R$510 thousand. In other words, this means that we’re talking possibly two PC Gamers valued at around R$255,000 each.

We got in touch with the KaBuM team! to confirm the veracity of the information, but so far the store has not officially commented on the topic. However, according to the source we heard, more news about the promotion should be revealed in the coming days.



How much does the best PC today cost?

Do the following exercise: choose the best parts of a PC Gamer in each of the categories – from the machine itself to its peripherals – and try to reach the value of R$ 255,000. You will see that it is not an easy task.

What will be the configuration of this machine and what other items will come in the package for it to be so valuable as well?

